ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Government
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Oakland County Woman Charged with Auto Insurance Fraud

LANSING– An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, was arraigned in Oakland County 52-1 District Court before Magistrate Andra Richardson on the following felonies: one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or $15,000;one count license documents/plates- forgery, punishable by one to five years and/or $500-$5,000; andone count insurance- fraudulent acts, punishable by four years and/or $50,000.In 2020, after reporting that her vehicle had been stolen, Brown allegedly filed a false insurance claim with State Farm Insurance. Brown is accused of falsely stating that there was no lien on her vehicle and that she had installed wheelchair equipment on it. Additionally, Brown is accused of knowingly submitting a forged title to State Farm Insurance that concealed the lien. Brown received over $42,000 from State Farm Insurance on this fraudulent insurance claim. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) collaborated with the Department of Attorney General to pursue the case against Brown and recover the money she fraudulently received. “People who commit insurance fraud have a potential impact on all drivers in Michigan,” said Nessel. “My department is committed to pursuing these cases and holding accountable those who defraud the system.” “Lying to an insurance company in order to receive more money for a claim than is warranted is a crime and can drive up insurance premiums for all Michiganders,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit is committed to uncovering insurance fraud to protect Michigan consumers, and we urge individuals to report suspected fraud to our department by calling 877-999-6442 or visiting our website.”Bond for Brown was set at $5,000 cash. A probable cause conference is scheduled for August 26 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for August 31 before Judge Robert Bondy. The DIFS FIU investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial markets and DIFS works with the Attorney General and other law enforcement to investigate these cases and refer them for prosecution. Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, easily and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS’ website.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Claims#Sleeplessness#Humiliation#Dominion Voting Systems#Politics Courts#Politics State#Republican#The Detroit News
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ECORSE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Facebook
Detroit News

LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime

Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bodies found in Macomb Township identified as mother, daughter

Two bodies found at a Macomb County home this month have been identified as a mother and daughter, authorities announced Tuesday. The causes of death for Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and Samyukta Arvind, 8, were not yet known, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Twitter. Results of...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Indianapolis man sentenced in 'senseless' Detroit murder, robbery targeting gay men

Detroit — Most nights, Joshua Smelser's father replays his son's murder in his mind. He can't get it out of his head. Steven Smelser was the only one with access to the recordings from the home surveillance system that showed his 39-year-old son's final moments, he said during the Wednesday sentencing hearing for Diabolique Johnson, who was charged with killing his son.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy bans lawn sprinklers temporarily

The city of Troy ordered an emergency suspension of outdoor water sprinkling on Wednesday. The ban will last until the Great Lakes Water Authority repairs the recent water main break that forced numerous communities into having to boil water due to potential reduced pressure. “The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)...
TROY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy