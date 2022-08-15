ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average gas price in Florida drops to $3.64

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida dipped to $3.64 on Monday.

That's down 14 cents from a week earlier and 68 cents from a month earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price hit a record high of $4.89 on June 13 but has steadily declined in recent weeks.

It remains above the average $3.01 price a year ago.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

