Average gas price in Florida drops to $3.64

MIAMI – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida dipped to $3.64 on Monday.

That's down 14 cents from a week earlier and 68 cents from a month earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price hit a record high of $4.89 on June 13 but has steadily declined in recent weeks.

It remains above the average $3.01 price a year ago.

Ways to Save on Gasoline