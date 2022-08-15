ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
55 pounds of meth valued at around $110K seized in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department seized 55 pounds of methamphetamine on Thursday during a traffic stop. The traffic stop happened at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road. The cost of the meth is estimated to be around $110,000. Both 39-year-old Norberto Sanchez from Ceres and...
Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect arrested in July fire at Sacramento U-Haul location

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento Fire Department say a 38-year-old man is now in custody and accused of causing a fire that destroyed seven U-Haul trucks in July. Around 2:40 a.m. on July 31, the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire at a U-Haul facility near...
New mental health crisis center opening in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new mental health crisis center is opening to the public in early September in Roseville. The Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center is a voluntary urgent care center available for Placer County residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis -- regardless of insurance. "During the...
Sacramento man and teen face hate crime enhancement in robberies of Asian women

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are now facing hate crime charges after a series of robberies earlier this year in the Stockton Boulevard corridor. According to Sacramento Police, officers responded to robberies in April and May where Asian women leaving shopping centers were targeted. In the robberies, police say, the women were physically attacked and robbed of cash, jewelry, and other personal property.
Sunrise Mall revitalization still moving along, albeit slowly for now

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sunrise Mall will be seeing change soon, but there is no current estimated time on when those changes will take place. City council adopted the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan last year in hopes to redevelop the Sunrise Mall after years of decline. The plan is to revitalize the 100-acre Sunrise Mall and give it a facelift by adding housing, office space and more entertainment centers.
'The violence is getting younger' | Stockton activists say enough is enough amid rise in crime

STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton sees a rise in violent crime this summer, community activists have a stern message: enough is enough. Stockton has seen 34 homicides this year compared to the 26 it saw this time last year. Recently, a beloved son was shot and killed outside a Stockton credit union, another man was killed along West Lane and one person was killed at South Side Market.
