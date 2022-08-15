Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sod Farm Festival returns by popular demand
The gates will open at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 20, at the Green Side Up Sod Farm for the Sod Farm Festival of 2022. While appearing on Sheridan Meida’s Public Pulse program, Thomas (Tab) Barker from Project Schoolhouse and founder of the Sod Farm Festival told listeners a little about the format of this unique music festival.
cowboystatedaily.com
Longmire Days Begins On Thursday: What To Know Before You Go!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Excitement is building in Buffalo, as townspeople gear up for an influx of fans from all over the world beginning Thursday. “Longmire Days,” an annual celebration of the characters and stories created by local author Craig Johnson, kicks off on Thursday...
Sheridan Media
The good blues of a first day
This year, Aug. 30, is the first day of school for School District 2. The first day of school is an important and sometimes hectic day for many families. Parents take photos of kids in front of their school signs, kids run to meet up with friends they may not have seen over the summer season. To the majority of parents and kids the first day of school is a fun and busy day. To some, especially those starting school for the first time or beginning a year at a new school the day can cause some apprehension.
cowboystatedaily.com
175-Foot Lawn Design Shows Off University of Wyoming Grad’s Cowboy Spirit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jake Edmunds is a BIG fan of Wyoming Cowboy football. And he’s shown it in a BIG way – by mowing a 175-foot high replica of “Steamboat,” the Wyoming Cowboys icon, into his lawn just outside Sheridan.
Sheridan Media
Commission Awards Courthouse/Jail Renovation Contract
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have awarded the contract for the Historic Courthouse and Jail Renovation project to Van Ewing Construction, Inc. of Gillette. The renovation on this project will be solely on the exterior of the building, according to discussions. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave more details on the...
Sheridan Media
SHS Golfers Play in Cheyenne Today / Bronc and Lady Bronc Tennis at Casper Tomorrow / Broncos at Bills Tomorrow
SHS BOOSTER CLUB – The official kickoff for fall sports at Sheridan high school will take place Monday at 5:30 when the Sheridan high school booster club hosts their annual kick off BBQ, following the festivities player / parent meeting with the coaches for swimming and diving, cross country and volleyball will all take place.
Sheridan Media
Doris McCune
A celebration of the life of Doris Marie McCune, 78-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo on August 12th, will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Chapel in Buffalo, Wyoming with Pastor Laura Blackstone officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneral.com.
Sheridan Media
SHS is a Busy Place This Week With fall Sports Rolling / Check in With the Lady Bronc Swimmers and Divers / Broncos at Buffalo Saturday
SWIMMING / DIVING – The Lady Bronc swimmers and divers are back in the pool, Head coach Brent Moore says opening week is always and exciting time. And he says they have a lot to get done the next ten days. SHS ACTIVITIES Since Monday with all the fall...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Council OKs Purchase of ProMec Services Building
The Sheridan City Council has authorized Mayor Rich Bridger to execute the purchase of the ProMec Services Building on KROE Lane. The council came out of executive session after their Monday meeting and took action to purchase the building, according to City Councilor Aaron Linden. Linden said the council authorized...
Sheridan Media
Transitional Care Unit scheduled to open mid-September
Scheduled to open in mid-September, The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Transitional Care Unit is an answer to a need identified by SMH leadership. A Transitional Care Unit (TCU) is a recuperative and supportive place to heal following an injury, surgery, or serious illness. From changes to one’s daily schedule to the adjustments necessary to return home – the care team of nurses, doctors, and therapists manage transitions and help patients regain a level of independence for a safe return home.
Sheridan Media
NWCC Board Discusses BOCHES Agreement
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, August 16 at the Whitney Center. In his report, President Dr. Walt Tribley said that Covid numbers in the Sheridan area remain low and there are no recommendations for changes in the current protocol for Covid. He also reported that enrollment numbers for 2022 are similar to those for 2018, up from the numbers in 2020 and 2021.
Sheridan Media
No New Dress Code for BHS, Just Minor Changes
During the recent Johnson County School Board meeting, there was a question from the board to Buffalo High School Principal Gib Ostheimer concerning what they had heard was a major change in the dress code at the school. Ostheimer explained there is just a change in how the dress code...
county17.com
Sheridan sheriff: 2 men reportedly involved in Fox Park break-in now in Campbell jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday that that two men law enforcement say were involved in a break-in that was reported Aug. 10 near Fox Park in Gillette were delivered Tuesday to Campbell County Detention Center after spending time in Sheridan’s jail.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan City Council Passes Signatories Resolution
At their regular meeting Tuesday night, the Sheridan City Council passed Resolution No. 38-22, authorizing signatories for deposits at financial institutions. According to information on the memorandum for the resolution, the necessity stems from staff changes, such as with the new assistant treasurer for the city, that requires an update to show who the authorized signers are at all of the financial institutions the city does business with.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Tennis Teams Go 3-1 Vs. Laramie And Rawlins To Start 2022 Season
Playing at Laramie, the Sheridan Girls Tennis Team swept both the Lady Plainsmen and Rawlins to start the 2022 season. The boys lost to Laramie 3-2, and swept Rawlins. Both Bronc tennis teams will host Torrington in the home opener on Thursday, August 18th, beginning at noon. Laramie Boys 3...
Sheridan Media
Transitioning Home from Transitional Care
From changes to one’s daily schedule to the adjustments necessary to return home – Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s transitional care team of nurses, doctors, and therapists manage transitions and help you or your family member regain a level of independence for a safe return home following an injury, surgery, or serious illness. From daily rehabilitation to 24/7 nursing care, our multi-disciplinary team will work to keep you close to your community, friends, family, and the one place we plan to transition back to – home. After varying lengths of stay, patients are headed home, but how do we prepare them? Two invaluable tools our Transitional Care Team takes advantage of are our newly improved ADL Suite and Home Evaluations.
Sheridan Media
SCSD#3 Discusses Bus Routes, Student Handbook
SCSD #3 board met on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Items for discussion included home school applications for two families, Hampshire family and Tietjen family, and approving the applications from two out-of-district families. The board discussed the hiring of assistant coaches for the sports teams and the fact was mentioned that there...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Approves Adding Whistleblower Policy
The Sheridan County Commission considered and approved the addition of a “Whistleblower” policy to the County Personnel Policies. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained why the addition of the policy is important to the county. According to the Addendum, a whistleblower is an employee who reports an activity...
