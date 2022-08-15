This year, Aug. 30, is the first day of school for School District 2. The first day of school is an important and sometimes hectic day for many families. Parents take photos of kids in front of their school signs, kids run to meet up with friends they may not have seen over the summer season. To the majority of parents and kids the first day of school is a fun and busy day. To some, especially those starting school for the first time or beginning a year at a new school the day can cause some apprehension.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO