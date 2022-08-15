ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan Media

Sod Farm Festival returns by popular demand

The gates will open at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 20, at the Green Side Up Sod Farm for the Sod Farm Festival of 2022. While appearing on Sheridan Meida’s Public Pulse program, Thomas (Tab) Barker from Project Schoolhouse and founder of the Sod Farm Festival told listeners a little about the format of this unique music festival.
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Longmire Days Begins On Thursday: What To Know Before You Go!

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Excitement is building in Buffalo, as townspeople gear up for an influx of fans from all over the world beginning Thursday. “Longmire Days,” an annual celebration of the characters and stories created by local author Craig Johnson, kicks off on Thursday...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

The good blues of a first day

This year, Aug. 30, is the first day of school for School District 2. The first day of school is an important and sometimes hectic day for many families. Parents take photos of kids in front of their school signs, kids run to meet up with friends they may not have seen over the summer season. To the majority of parents and kids the first day of school is a fun and busy day. To some, especially those starting school for the first time or beginning a year at a new school the day can cause some apprehension.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Sheridan Media

Commission Awards Courthouse/Jail Renovation Contract

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have awarded the contract for the Historic Courthouse and Jail Renovation project to Van Ewing Construction, Inc. of Gillette. The renovation on this project will be solely on the exterior of the building, according to discussions. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave more details on the...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Doris McCune

A celebration of the life of Doris Marie McCune, 78-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo on August 12th, will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Chapel in Buffalo, Wyoming with Pastor Laura Blackstone officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneral.com.
BUFFALO, WY
#Living History#The Museum#Bighorns
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Council OKs Purchase of ProMec Services Building

The Sheridan City Council has authorized Mayor Rich Bridger to execute the purchase of the ProMec Services Building on KROE Lane. The council came out of executive session after their Monday meeting and took action to purchase the building, according to City Councilor Aaron Linden. Linden said the council authorized...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Transitional Care Unit scheduled to open mid-September

Scheduled to open in mid-September, The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Transitional Care Unit is an answer to a need identified by SMH leadership. A Transitional Care Unit (TCU) is a recuperative and supportive place to heal following an injury, surgery, or serious illness. From changes to one’s daily schedule to the adjustments necessary to return home – the care team of nurses, doctors, and therapists manage transitions and help patients regain a level of independence for a safe return home.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

NWCC Board Discusses BOCHES Agreement

Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, August 16 at the Whitney Center. In his report, President Dr. Walt Tribley said that Covid numbers in the Sheridan area remain low and there are no recommendations for changes in the current protocol for Covid. He also reported that enrollment numbers for 2022 are similar to those for 2018, up from the numbers in 2020 and 2021.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

No New Dress Code for BHS, Just Minor Changes

During the recent Johnson County School Board meeting, there was a question from the board to Buffalo High School Principal Gib Ostheimer concerning what they had heard was a major change in the dress code at the school. Ostheimer explained there is just a change in how the dress code...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
Sheridan Media

Sheridan City Council Passes Signatories Resolution

At their regular meeting Tuesday night, the Sheridan City Council passed Resolution No. 38-22, authorizing signatories for deposits at financial institutions. According to information on the memorandum for the resolution, the necessity stems from staff changes, such as with the new assistant treasurer for the city, that requires an update to show who the authorized signers are at all of the financial institutions the city does business with.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Transitioning Home from Transitional Care

From changes to one’s daily schedule to the adjustments necessary to return home – Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s transitional care team of nurses, doctors, and therapists manage transitions and help you or your family member regain a level of independence for a safe return home following an injury, surgery, or serious illness. From daily rehabilitation to 24/7 nursing care, our multi-disciplinary team will work to keep you close to your community, friends, family, and the one place we plan to transition back to – home. After varying lengths of stay, patients are headed home, but how do we prepare them? Two invaluable tools our Transitional Care Team takes advantage of are our newly improved ADL Suite and Home Evaluations.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

SCSD#3 Discusses Bus Routes, Student Handbook

SCSD #3 board met on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Items for discussion included home school applications for two families, Hampshire family and Tietjen family, and approving the applications from two out-of-district families. The board discussed the hiring of assistant coaches for the sports teams and the fact was mentioned that there...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Approves Adding Whistleblower Policy

The Sheridan County Commission considered and approved the addition of a “Whistleblower” policy to the County Personnel Policies. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained why the addition of the policy is important to the county. According to the Addendum, a whistleblower is an employee who reports an activity...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

