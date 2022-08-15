Read full article on original website
Related
Rankings Are Out for the Top High School X-Country Teams in Texas
It has been said that football is king in Texas. I'm not going to argue that point. When you take a look at the attendance numbers and revenue raised as compared to other sports, football is on top. That's definitely the case at the high school level. It won't be...
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0