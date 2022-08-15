ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Carpenter gives away school supplies, haircuts, and clothing for new school year

By Aliah Keller
 3 days ago

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-As summer winds down and children get ready for the new year, many back-to-school events are lightening the load off the parents, and the House of Carpenter in Wheeling wanted to be a part of helping out.

The House of Carpenter’s “Fresh Look for School” is giving back to the children on the Island.

The event gives away free school supplies, of course, but that’s not all it does.

The event also helps out it other ways. It offers new haircuts, clothing, underwear, hygiene products, and food. It’s all free to the families. Because of that, the event does a lot for the parents, but even more for the children.

“The kids on the island, we have a really special relationship with them, and we know that some of the parents are struggling, especially right now, with prices of things going up. This gives the kids an opportunity to have brand new clothes, brand new haircuts, new school supplies, and they’re ready to go.”

Michelle Lucarelli, House of Carpenter Associate Director

150 children were registered ahead of time for this event.

The House of Carpenter is thankful to all their community partners who pitch in for the event, and they plan to do it again next year.

