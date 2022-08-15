ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

808Style: Manaola Launches New Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – Manaola provides a wide-range of new apparel, perfect for the summer weather. Inspired by the elements of Hawaii nature and culture. The goal of Manaola is to share the stories of Hawaii and its people through apparel. “Our goal is to translate the spirituality of Hawaiian...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mufi Hannemann
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Sails#Food Drink#Hawaii Lodging#Kona Ahi Sliders
KHON2

Watch Hawaii in LLWS Grand Slam Parade

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade kicked off Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and viewers were able to catch all the action right here on Eyewitness News. The parade was back...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
KHON2

Mental Health Tips For the 2022 School Year with Haylin Dennison (LCSW)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Haylin Dennison offers services to Hawaii’s youth preparing for the 2022 school year. Known for her approaches in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Family and Marital Therapy, and Acceptance and Commitment therapy, LCSW Haylin Dennison provides a variety of services to those seeking guidance.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHON2

When to expect your $300 Hawaii tax rebate?

The State of Hawaii Department of Taxation created an "Act 115 Refund" page on its website for residents and said those that filed their tax returns can expect to see their $300 refund by September or October and tt all depends on when they filed their tax return.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy