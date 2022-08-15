Read full article on original website
Related
Japanese restaurants to celebrate opening in Hawaii with free ramen, $100 gift cards
Ward Village has announced the grand openings of three Japanese restaurants starting business in Hawaii for the first time.
Hawaii residents obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes?
A new study ranked the states that are the most obsessed and least obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes and Hawaii was grouped with the states who can't get enough.
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
Pro-golfer Vijay Singh’s $23M Big Island home for sale
Vijay Singh has recently listed his 51+acre luxury home located on the Hamakua Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii deal: Airline offers $39 flights for rest of year
If you're looking to travel between the Hawaiian Islands, there's a $39 promotion happening now -- and you have all year to use it.
Strangers become running mates
"Let me hearken back to him when I was with Linda Lingle," said Republican candidate for Governor Duke Aiona.
Nāhuku lava tube is back open at Hawaii Volcano NP
Exciting news for those headed to the Big Island, Nāhuku lava tube is back open after being temporarily closed for safety concerns.
KHON2
808Style: Manaola Launches New Collection
Honolulu (KHON2) – Manaola provides a wide-range of new apparel, perfect for the summer weather. Inspired by the elements of Hawaii nature and culture. The goal of Manaola is to share the stories of Hawaii and its people through apparel. “Our goal is to translate the spirituality of Hawaiian...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person behind Manti Te’o catfishing scandal speaks out
Today, those who played a role in this story sat down for a tell-all in a 2-part documentary on Netflix that is now available to watch.
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii has some of the best community colleges: Study
Kauai Community College was placed as being one of the top 20 community colleges in the country and Hawaii was ranked the 5th best state community colleges.
KHON2
Watch Hawaii in LLWS Grand Slam Parade
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade kicked off Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and viewers were able to catch all the action right here on Eyewitness News. The parade was back...
KHON2
Mental Health Tips For the 2022 School Year with Haylin Dennison (LCSW)
Honolulu (KHON2) – Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Haylin Dennison offers services to Hawaii’s youth preparing for the 2022 school year. Known for her approaches in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Family and Marital Therapy, and Acceptance and Commitment therapy, LCSW Haylin Dennison provides a variety of services to those seeking guidance.
Limited options for consumer relief as electric bills soar
Electric bills on Oahu are going to jump because oil has to be used until more clean power sources are online. Relief options are out there, but some are ill-timed to help with bigger bills coming up in just weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More than 1,000 theft reports on Oahu
Crimemapping.com shows data of common crimes that take place throughout the island of Oahu detailing the location of the crime and the time it took place.
When to expect your $300 Hawaii tax rebate?
The State of Hawaii Department of Taxation created an "Act 115 Refund" page on its website for residents and said those that filed their tax returns can expect to see their $300 refund by September or October and tt all depends on when they filed their tax return.
Hawaii Island police make 19 DUI arrests in last week
Hawaii Island police arrested 19 people for driving under the influence during the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, 2022.
Free virtual job summit for job seekers
The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said that they will be having a three-day long workshop to help job seekers in the local labor market.
JOBS・
Comments / 0