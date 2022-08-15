ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eucha, OK

Man pleads guilty to strangling woman for refusing to friend him on Facebook

KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0or1f2_0hIA320f00

TULSA, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded guilty in federal court for strangling a woman and harassing her until she added him to a social media site.

Jesse Ray Matlock, of Eucha, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in United States Federal Court in Tulsa.

In the 21-page federal plea agreement, Matlock confessed to choking the victim and “threatening to kill her and others if she reported me (Matlock) to the police or refused to re-friend me on Facebook.”

How Missouri and concealed carry permits work

Matlock was indicted on three counts of assault of a spouse by strangulation or attempting to strangle in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, tampering with a witness by using physical force, carrying using or brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence,  stalking, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence by corrupt persuasion.

Three separate strangulation episodes occurred from May 2021 to Feb. 2022, according to the plea agreement.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaQEx_0hIA320f00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hlm21_0hIA320f00

Charges in connection with kidnapping, tampering with evidence, carrying a firearm and one count of spousal assault were dropped, according to the plea agreement

Matlock is looking at a 10-year federal prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested

CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
ANDERSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, OK
City
Eucha, OK
Delaware County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Man, 28, pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware Co. murder

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for taking part in the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp and the shooting of a second victim, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder and to brandishing...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

Ark. police search for woman accused of murder in Missouri

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out for her arrest in McDonald County, Missouri, according to police.
koamnewsnow.com

Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake

LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
LANGLEY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy