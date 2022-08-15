Read full article on original website
How to get CS:GO’s 10 Year Birthday coin
CS:GO’s 10th birthday update brought a couple of new things to the game, with the 10 Year Birthday coin being one of them. The update features a 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule, which has over 60 community-submitted designs. The capsule is now available in the game’s shop for players to purchase.
Why does Epic Games unvault items and how does it affect Fortnite?
Over the years, Fortnite has evolved from a PvE-oriented survival game into an ultimate battle royale shooter thanks to Epic Games revamping the game with each new season while keeping the core gameplay intact. Since the most common changes include fresh content, minor map and loot adjustments, and weapon overhauls, Fortnite has successfully kept the community curious and on their toes waiting for yet another thrilling change.
Here are the best League of Legends champions (Patch 12.15)
In League of Legends, meta changes every two weeks as new updates are released. With every patch buffing certain champions and nerfing others, it’s only natural that the best champions to pick for each role change. Moreover, for the past couple of years, Riot Games has also usually updated the items in the game with every patch. And since the introduction of the Mythic items and how they influence other major items in the game, changing one of them can also mean huge shifts in the meta.
How the durability update affected the League of Legends meta
As a rule, League of Legends releases a new patch balancing both Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss every two weeks. Balancing typically addresses either overpowered or underpowered items, champions, summoner spells, and even drakes with regard to the current meta. On top of that, Riot Games releases major patches covering various changes for international tournaments such as the World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational, as well as at the beginning of each preseason.
When will Valve release the next Dota 2 battle pass in 2022?
With Dota 2’s Arlington Major out of the way, fans’ eyes have turned toward The International 2022 (TI). The most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar will be held in Singapore this year and players are waiting for Valve to release the TI11 Battle Pass to start the hype train.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘TW’
Wordle is a game that may seem easy at first because of its simplicity, but it is quite possible many players find it difficult to solve it from time to time. This is due to the fact the word chosen as the right answer is one of the main responsible for dictating the difficulty of the game. So naturally, some days will be harder than others, especially when there are unusual words or repeated letters as the correct answer.
Why does Fortnite keep crashing?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales in the industry, drawing in millions of players every year to fight it out for the Victory Royale. For five years, Epic Games has constantly introduced new content and cosmetics to the game to keep things fresh. That can sometimes come with the negative side effect of causing game-breaking bugs or other issues, though.
How to get Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite: locations, stats, and how to use
Epic Games’ recent collaboration with Dragon Ball went live on Aug. 16. The most recent patch, v21.40, added numerous Dragon Ball cosmetics to the game, and players are already flooding into the live servers to add them to their collection while they’re available. In addition to some classic...
How to use a Fishing Pole to ride behind a Loot Shark in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3
Following the release of Fortnite Chapter Two, season three in June 2020, a wide range of new features were added and some old favorites made their return. One of those is the ability to ride behind a Loot Shark. This feature was first displayed in the season’s launch trailer and has been playable since the servers came back online.
Apex players call for a battle pass overhaul with better cosmetics
A Reddit post gaining traction in the Apex Legends community has called for a battle pass that’s less of a “slog” to get through. As reported by Dexerto, Reddit user DudeWithName shared a screengrab that compared Apex‘s season 14 battle pass, specifically the legendary Caustic skin that’s granted at level 50 of the premium pass, with the battle passes of several other games, including Fortnite. “Does anyone find Apex‘s battle pass enjoyable?” they asked in the title of their post. “Compared to other games, Apex‘s [battle pass] feels like a slog to get through, and it doesn’t have enough good content to justify how long it takes.” At time of writing, the post has 8,400 upvotes, signaling that many fans agree.
Who’s the best Zeri in the world? The best Zeri players in professional League of Legends
Zeri is arguably the most influential League of Legends champion in the world this summer. From dominating game balance conversations to ones regarding her influence on the professional stage, Zeri’s strength as a champion has been a hot-button topic throughout the greater League community since her release earlier this year.
All new item shop Dragon Ball V-Bucks prices for Fortnite
With the launch of the new Fortnite x Dragon Ball event, a lot of new features were added to the game. These include a lot of the more popular characters from the Dragon Ball series, including the Saiyans Goku and Vegeta, the God of Destruction Beerus, and Bulma. The addition of a new franchise has also added new items to the in-game shop.
All Fortnite x Dragon Ball Power Unleashed rewards
Now that the Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover event is here, players can get their hands on a variety of different characters from the anime, but that’s not all. There are new challenges, in-game items, and map details that have changed with this new update. If players can complete enough quests over the next week and collect all seven Dragon Balls, they’ll be rewarded handsomely.
Will you lose achievements if you merge Overwatch accounts?
Blizzard is wasting no time getting ready for the release of Overwatch 2. When the game releases, all players will need to have a Battle.net account to play, which previously wasn’t required for console players. To make things easier, Blizzard is introducing cross-progression in Overwatch 2, which allows players to merge their accounts and access their stats, cosmetics, rank, and settings from any platform.
Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy the main targets for nerfs in League Patch 12.16
Prior to the official release of patch 12.16, League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison has given players a preview of the changes coming in the update, which include nerfs to four of the strongest champions in pro play. Leung-Harrison previously stated this patch would be the first of 2022...
How to unlock the Dragon Ball Shenron Glider in Fortnite
Popular anime Dragon Ball officially arrived in Fortnite on Aug. 16 following days of speculation regarding the crossover. Famous Dragon Ball characters such as Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma have been added to Fortnite as playable skins while Shenron, the anime’s iconic magic dragon that grants wishes after the dragon balls are reunited, is available to Fortnite players as an unlockable glider.
How does the Overwatch account merge affect stats and progress?
The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard recently announced that the game will feature cross-progression. This highly-requested feature allows players to merge all of their console accounts under one Battle.net account and retain in-game cosmetics, stats, settings presets, and rank across platforms. It’s a big step for the franchise, which didn’t have cross-play until last year.
Can you merge multiple Overwatch PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch accounts?
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has announced cross-progression and account merging, something that every fan should be aware of. Starting on Aug. 16, players will be able to merge their console Overwatch accounts into one Battle.net account, which will be required to play Overwatch 2 when it launches on Oct. 4. Fans will need to link their console accounts to a Battle.net account to access their cosmetics, stats, settings, and more across multiple platforms.
How to fix Fetching Online Profile error in Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone evolves with the franchise. The developers add various pieces of new content to the game that come bundled with new seasons and maintenance patches. While each patch will be filled with new game modes and hotfixes, they can also cause anomalies. When that’s the case, players may start encountering errors while playing Warzone or trying to access it. Most of these errors often get fixed before a patch makes its public debut, but some can sneak in and appear when the masses flood onto the servers.
How to change which Overwatch accounts are linked together
Soon, Overwatch 2 will be in the hands of the players, and with it comes cross-progression, a feature that players have been asking for since Overwatch launched on multiple platforms. Now, players are finally getting cross-progression, and they can even merge multiple accounts together. Players can merge multiple Overwatch accounts...
