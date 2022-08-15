ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WRGB

Man accused of leading state police on pursuit, arrested on drug, DWAI charges

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Rensselaer man, accused of leading them on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 for speeding. That vehicle, according to State Police did not stop and left I-90 onto Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer.
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer

On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
cnycentral.com

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Woman killed in Clifton Park hit and run

A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Clifton Park that sped away from the crash, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff says 64-year-old Michele Heffern of Clifton Park was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened on Vischer Ferry Road in...
CLIFTON PARK, NY

