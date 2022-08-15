Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
WRGB
Man accused of leading state police on pursuit, arrested on drug, DWAI charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Rensselaer man, accused of leading them on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 for speeding. That vehicle, according to State Police did not stop and left I-90 onto Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer.
Two NYRA employees found with 200 grams of cocaine, police say
A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 ounces of cocaine.
Young Granville man arrested for burglary
After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer
On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
Queensbury man accused of shooting gun inside home
The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Conlon, 39 of Queensbury on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Colonial Court for reports of a domestic dispute where someone had fired a gun inside a home.
Troy Woman Busted For DWI In Menands At Over 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A woman had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit when she was busted driving drunk in the Capital District, authorities said. State Police in Albany County first made contact with 36-year-old Mary Mazur, of Troy, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, when they stopped to assist her disabled vehicle on I-787 in Menands.
Salem man jailed for allegedly stealing credit cards
A Salem man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly broke into a car and stole several credit cards and personal belongings from it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for car in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a truck involved in a hit-and-run in the town of Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon.
cnycentral.com
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
Troy man sentenced in 2021 shooting of 12-year-old
A Troy man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Thursday in connection with the 2021 drive-by shooting of Matthew Rivera.
Amsterdam man accused of assault after car crash
An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Parole absconder wanted out of Catskill arrested in Albany; Firearms and drugs recovered
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany detectives with the help of the United States Marshals Service worked together to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill. Antiel Pagan, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment on the 300-block of Washington Avenue between Robin Street and Lexington Avenue.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
WNYT
Woman killed in Clifton Park hit and run
A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Clifton Park that sped away from the crash, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff says 64-year-old Michele Heffern of Clifton Park was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened on Vischer Ferry Road in...
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man
An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him.
Washington County sewer district worker charged with official misconduct
Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested and charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct.
Scotia PD sounds alarm after recent car larcenies
The Village of Scotia Police Department is sounding the alarm after several car break-ins were reported in the area.
Palenville man accused of DWI after crash
A Palenville man has been cited to court after he allegedly crashed his car into a set of train tracks, while drunk.
Comments / 0