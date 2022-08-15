Read full article on original website
7th Annual 5 Points ‘Blok Festival’ set for this weekend
Blast Music will be representing the Huntsville Madison County Public Library for the 7th annual Blok Festival this Saturday, August 20.
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
tvliving.com
Voiceover artist takes over the TVL mic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we know a thing or two about talking. But Huntsville local Jeremy Michael Durm may know a bit more. Durm is a professional voice artist. You may have heard heard him in Johnsonville commercials or on the SEC network, but did you know that big voice is actually coming from north Alabama?
41st Annual Depot Days rolls into Hartselle this fall
The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.
‘T.I.’ is coming to Huntsville this weekend!
GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist TIP "T.I." Harris will visit the Rocket City this weekend as he makes his debut at Stand Up Live.
tvliving.com
SCOUTED: A look at this year’s Crush Wine and Food Fest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of the most anticipated events in north Alabama is just around the corner!. Crush Wine and Food Festival is returning to downtown Huntsville for it’s 8th year! September 19 - 25, experience a week of wine, spirits, and culinary bliss through tastings, dinners and much more.
tvliving.com
Build your own brim hat for game day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The temps are slowly getting cooler and that means football season is just around the corner! If you’re needing that perfect statement piece for your gameday outfit, Travel Patterns in Huntsville has you covered. Build your own hat or find the perfect one...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development
The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
theredstonerocket.com
Oktoberfest returning with plenty of oompah
Lederhosen: check. Accordian: check. Beer stein: check. Even if you don’t actually own these things, you’ll have them in spirit at the 25th annual Oktoberfest at Redstone Arsenal. Held Sept. 16-18 at the Activity Field on Aerobee Road, the event is open to the public and is expected...
Huntsville bakery using cookies to give back to the community
Delicious cookies and a good cause is a match made in heaven - and a downtown Huntsville bakery is using its treats to raise money for a local charity.
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
tvliving.com
Have a glass of wine and get ready to laugh with Mad City Moms
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for some laughs and someone to relate to, Mad City Moms is going to be your new favorite podcast. Madison locals Jamie Tô and Michele O’Connor are big podcast lovers. After sitting around talking about their favorite shows, they thought, why not create one? Now, the two friends sit together every week to drink wine and share about what’s going on locally, all things pop culture and of course, the ups and downs of mom life. They just happen to do so in front of microphones.
Crews installing pillars for Alabama 20 overpass
Construction crews began installing the three pillars for the Alabama 20 overpass this week while the lawsuit over rights of way appraisals on the Decatur project continues in Limestone County Circuit Court.
Plane goes down near Huntsville Executive Airport
A small plane went down near Huntsville Executive Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
tvliving.com
See why comedian Leanne Morgan and Payton are laughing so hard on TVL
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Leanne Morgan says she grew up a country girl in Tennessee and her thick southern accent sure does give it away. Morgan’s comedy career started when she was selling jewelry and everyone came to her sales parties because of how much she made them all laugh. (One person even peed on a couch). It wasn’t long until others started encouraging her to do standup.
WAFF
Lanes of Whitesburg Dr. to close for construction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that it will be closing lanes of Whitesburg Dr. during the daytime starting Thursday. According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, lanes will be closed so that a cast iron pipe can be replaced in the area. The closures will impact the southbound...
franklinfreepress.net
Gregory, 'Funniest Man in America,' coming to Russellville's Roxy September 9th
James Gregory wore many hats before he launched into comedy in 1982. The legendary comedian, known as the “Funniest Man in America,” Gregory worked at a small country grocery store when he was 12. He went on to work for the United States Department of Defense, the United States Postal Service and he was in sales for more than a decade.
Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development
Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
