Huntsville, AL

The Daily South

12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama

Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
DECATUR, AL
tvliving.com

Voiceover artist takes over the TVL mic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we know a thing or two about talking. But Huntsville local Jeremy Michael Durm may know a bit more. Durm is a professional voice artist. You may have heard heard him in Johnsonville commercials or on the SEC network, but did you know that big voice is actually coming from north Alabama?
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvliving.com

SCOUTED: A look at this year’s Crush Wine and Food Fest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of the most anticipated events in north Alabama is just around the corner!. Crush Wine and Food Festival is returning to downtown Huntsville for it’s 8th year! September 19 - 25, experience a week of wine, spirits, and culinary bliss through tastings, dinners and much more.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvliving.com

Build your own brim hat for game day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The temps are slowly getting cooler and that means football season is just around the corner! If you’re needing that perfect statement piece for your gameday outfit, Travel Patterns in Huntsville has you covered. Build your own hat or find the perfect one...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development

The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Oktoberfest returning with plenty of oompah

Lederhosen: check. Accordian: check. Beer stein: check. Even if you don’t actually own these things, you’ll have them in spirit at the 25th annual Oktoberfest at Redstone Arsenal. Held Sept. 16-18 at the Activity Field on Aerobee Road, the event is open to the public and is expected...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvliving.com

Have a glass of wine and get ready to laugh with Mad City Moms

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for some laughs and someone to relate to, Mad City Moms is going to be your new favorite podcast. Madison locals Jamie Tô and Michele O’Connor are big podcast lovers. After sitting around talking about their favorite shows, they thought, why not create one? Now, the two friends sit together every week to drink wine and share about what’s going on locally, all things pop culture and of course, the ups and downs of mom life. They just happen to do so in front of microphones.
MADISON, AL
tvliving.com

See why comedian Leanne Morgan and Payton are laughing so hard on TVL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Leanne Morgan says she grew up a country girl in Tennessee and her thick southern accent sure does give it away. Morgan’s comedy career started when she was selling jewelry and everyone came to her sales parties because of how much she made them all laugh. (One person even peed on a couch). It wasn’t long until others started encouraging her to do standup.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lanes of Whitesburg Dr. to close for construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that it will be closing lanes of Whitesburg Dr. during the daytime starting Thursday. According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, lanes will be closed so that a cast iron pipe can be replaced in the area. The closures will impact the southbound...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Gregory, 'Funniest Man in America,' coming to Russellville's Roxy September 9th

James Gregory wore many hats before he launched into comedy in 1982. The legendary comedian, known as the “Funniest Man in America,” Gregory worked at a small country grocery store when he was 12. He went on to work for the United States Department of Defense, the United States Postal Service and he was in sales for more than a decade.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
AL.com

Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development

Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
MADISON, AL

