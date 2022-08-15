Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Related
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
Say Goodbye To The Seacourt 10
It was May of 1990 and at that time I was co-hosting the morning show on WOBM. My partner and I were given a sneak preview of the new movie theatre that was opening in the Seacourt Pavilion on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. I was blown away by the state-of-the-art Loews Seacourt 10…that’s right 10 theatres which was very new to Toms River. At that time there was still a movie theatre in the Ocean County Mall that had three screens, Cinema Alley off of Washington Street (not nice) and I’m not sure if the Dover Theatre at the intersection of Route 37 & 166 was still in operation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot96.com
New Jersey beach town bar’s ‘Yappy Hour’ lets dogs unwind with their owners
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (Reuters) – Dogs frolic in the sand, jump from plastic pool to pool, and lap from a sprinkler while their owners enjoy drinks of their own outside the Wonder Bar, a hangout and music venue in New Jersey’s famed Asbury Park beach town. It’s Yappy...
Could This Be The Next Flavored Coffee at Wawa’s in Ocean County, NJ?
If I say "Wawa" chances are you reply hoagies, coffee, or gas. For me the answer is coffee. I am a big fan of Wawa coffee and have been going to the chain for coffee for years. Wawa coffee is always fresh and always good. When it comes to my...
Toms River’s AMC Movie Theater To Close Its Doors
TOMS RIVER – Theater goers had the choice of seeing Back to the Future III, Glory, Pretty Woman, Driving Miss Daisy, House Party, Hunt For Red October, Fire Birds, Cadillac Man and Bird on A Wire when the Loews Seacourt 10 opened to the public in 1990. You could...
NBC New York
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?
Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
Shifting sands could be detrimental to the Jersey Shore
Ocean waves have been breaking the wrong way between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, forming a huge sandbar that threatens boat traffic in and out of area.
tworivertimes.com
Celebrity Brothers Open, Managing Marina at Oceanport Restaurant
OCEANPORT – The Marina at Oceanport restaurant, owned by Mario Criscione and his daughters, Deanna Queenan and Jessica Sarnack, is open and operating under management company Manzo Collective, headed by brothers Albie and Chris Manzo of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame. Both parties dispelled rumors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
A Look at Secret Beaches Here in Ocean and Monmouth Counties
There is still plenty of summer left here in New Jersey and for many finding a nice quiet beach to relax and soak in some peace and quiet is just what we are looking for, problem is quite often many Jersey beaches are crowded because of their popularity. So the...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Morganville, NJ man pleads guilty to role in massive Jersey Shore drug operation
A Morganville man is the latest to plead guilty to his role in a massive drug operation uncovered by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Jersey Shore and beyond last year. The announcement comes from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office about the latest man to plead guilty stemming from "Operation...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Aggressive Seagull Problem Needs To Be Addressed By Beach Haven, NJ Business
I encountered an unexpected problem when visiting Beach Haven recently. Have you ever visited the Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club in Beach Haven?. They have a beautiful pool, restaurants, outdoor bars, outdoor dining areas and direct access to the beach. It is beautiful. However, when my friends and I...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH
A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0