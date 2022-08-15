Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Trial set for Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
Kearney Hub
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
KSNB Local4
Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card
LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
gifamilyradio.com
$1500 Stolen From Wave Pizza Co
According to the facebook page of Brent Linder, Wave Pizza Co here in Grand Island was broken into Sunday. Linder said in his facebook post that they believe the break-in was a former staff member, because they knew right where the money was. In total approximately $1500 was taken. Anyone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Surprise truck inspections held in York County
YORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections this past week in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a...
foxnebraska.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
100 pounds of marijuana intercepted during transport in Nebraska, troopers say
Nebraska Troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
NebraskaTV
Tri-Cities School Districts are treating the safety of students and staff as priority
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the start of the school year already here, the Tri-Cities schools are taking safety and security very seriously, from updating security plans to hiring more people to look after the students and staff. “It [safety] always has been number one, but I will even tell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
NebraskaTV
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
Aurora News Register
Car show one of many lasting legacies for Roger Bamesberger
There was one guy missing Friday night in Hampton, but it felt very much like he was there. Roger Bamesberger spent 20 years building up the TDLC Cruise Night, starting from scratch with just a few cars and a relatively small crowd. Over the years he kept rolling out the red carpet (or in typical Hawk Nation style, he would say it had a distinctive purple hue), inviting more people to show up and/or volunteer. It’s pretty hard, most would agree, to say no to Roger Bamesberger when he was leading the way.
KSNB Local4
Virus levels remain high in South Heartland communities
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - In the health department’s weekly health update on Aug. 16, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported on the status of COVID-19 in the health district and on the recent changes in CDC guidance for people testing positive for COVID-19 or exposed to someone with COVID-19. “COVID case rates and positivity have declined compared to the previous week, but virus levels in wastewater have continued to rise, a sign of the virus’s ongoing presence in our community,” Bever said.
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
Comments / 0