Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Trial set for Alda road rage case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
ALDA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in

HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer

KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
KSNB Local4

Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card

LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison

YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
gifamilyradio.com

$1500 Stolen From Wave Pizza Co

According to the facebook page of Brent Linder, Wave Pizza Co here in Grand Island was broken into Sunday. Linder said in his facebook post that they believe the break-in was a former staff member, because they knew right where the money was. In total approximately $1500 was taken. Anyone...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Surprise truck inspections held in York County

YORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections this past week in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
Aurora News Register

Car show one of many lasting legacies for Roger Bamesberger

There was one guy missing Friday night in Hampton, but it felt very much like he was there. Roger Bamesberger spent 20 years building up the TDLC Cruise Night, starting from scratch with just a few cars and a relatively small crowd. Over the years he kept rolling out the red carpet (or in typical Hawk Nation style, he would say it had a distinctive purple hue), inviting more people to show up and/or volunteer. It’s pretty hard, most would agree, to say no to Roger Bamesberger when he was leading the way.
HAMPTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Virus levels remain high in South Heartland communities

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - In the health department’s weekly health update on Aug. 16, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported on the status of COVID-19 in the health district and on the recent changes in CDC guidance for people testing positive for COVID-19 or exposed to someone with COVID-19. “COVID case rates and positivity have declined compared to the previous week, but virus levels in wastewater have continued to rise, a sign of the virus’s ongoing presence in our community,” Bever said.
HASTINGS, NE
clipperpubco.com

Card shower to honor 40th anniversary

The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
SHELTON, NE

