U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans Application Deadline Approaching

The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses, non-profits, homeowners and renters that September 12 is the deadline to apply for physical damage disaster loans.

Anyone with damage inside of the SBA’s Administrative Disaster Declaration Area, which is Otsego, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Kalkaska, Montmorency and Oscoda Counties, can apply for low interest disaster loans. The SBA says that submitting a loan application is a crucial part of the disaster recovery process and waiting to do so can use unnecessary delays.

You can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application through their website and they say you should apply under SBA declaration #17522. Or you can get loan information and application forms by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov, or you can download them at sba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and based on each applicant’s financial condition.