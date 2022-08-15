Read full article on original website
Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
Springfield woman describes nearly being shot at convenience store; calls for an end to the gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother narrowly escapes gunfire while at work. “Had I not had the ability to just run I would have been on the concrete with a sheet. Some officer would have shown up to my house to tell my 16, 13, and 8-year-old daughters that they don’t have a momma anymore”, said Katherine Burkett.
On Your Side: Springfield woman loses $500 in computer software scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Most of us have software on our tablets or computers to protect them from viruses. But as one Springfield woman discovered, crooks are posing as actual software companies. She lost hundreds of dollars. Donna Davis loves to play games on her tablet. She knows not to...
Vandals strike at second church in North Springfield Tuesday morning
Greene County detectives say the woman and man left the victim's home on a motorcycle. Family shares frustration, asking for answers after son killed in 2020 in Springfield. On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports. City of Harrison, Ark. benefiting with move to new city hall building. Officials with the city...
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has filed a lawsuit against the state over continued police funding issues, saying the city will have to increase taxes to pay for any increased funding of the police department. Since the 1950s, the State of Missouri has required that...
Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keibler, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are looking for a man who robbed the Fast and Friendly gas station at 2341 W Division in Springfield Thursday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, a man went into the store with a handgun a little before 9:00 p.m. Thursday, demanded money and then fled the scene. No one was injured.
Acts of Praise Church in Springfield tagged by vandals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals wrote multiple satanic messages on a north Springfield church. The vandals hit Acts of Praise Church the night of August 15, which is a primarily black fellowship church in north Springfield. The Pastor of Acts of Praise received a call from her niece early Tuesday after she spotted the vandalism. Church members say they feel targeted because of their skin color.
Kimberling City Mo. Police Department debuts new body cameras
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kimberling City Police Department has new body cameras. The department debuted them earlier this summer. This is the first time Kimberling City Police have had body cameras. In the past, the department only had dash cams. Officers say these aren’t your typical devices either.
Child Care Connect launches to help Greene County parents find child care
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a way for Springfield area parents to find available child care all in one place. The announcement from the Community Partnership of the Ozarks as they, along with KY3 and the Daily Citizen, hosted a Child Care Crisis forum for local businesses Tuesday night.
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 50 University Heights residents piled into Messiah Lutheran Church in Springfield to speak out against a development company’s plan to rezone four historic homes into commercial business locations. The company, BK&M LLC, which stands for Be Kind and Merciful, held the meeting to gauge...
Branson Police Department reminds parents about back-to-school picture safety
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson Police Department is reminding parents about back-to-school picture safety. Back-to-school boards are a classic and fun way to kick off the school year. However, authorities say you can easily share too much if you’re not careful. Branson Lieutenant E.J Jones says this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t capture special memories on your child’s first day of school. You should do so in a way that doesn’t put them in danger on social media.
Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for a new police station
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to pay for a new police department building and parks projects. The tax would likely go on the ballot in November. The chief of police told city leaders his building does not meet the...
Springfield businesses discuss child care crisis, solutions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday, 50 Springfield businesses met to address the child care crisis and how companies can play a crucial role in helping solve it. The event, hosted by KY3, The Daily Citizen, and Community Partnership of the Ozarks, took place at the E Factory. Businesses shared ideas...
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
Moms and Money: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It doesn’t take long after stepping foot into the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to fall in love with the dogs and cats inside. “I think there’s just something about animals, there’s that connection there,” said McKenzie Palmer, Volunteer Coordinator at Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. “If you have pets at home, you know, there’s just something about them. That’s so sweet and so loving, so gentle.”
MISSING: Police ask for your help to locate 2 missing Branson, Mo. teenagers
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department asks for your help to locate two missing juveniles. Autumn Barton, 16, and Amiee Averill, 15, disappeared from the Evergreen and State Highway BB area on Saturday morning. Police believe they were heading toward the Turkey Creek area. If you have any...
SPONSORED The Place: Back to school with Relics Antique Mall!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Relics Antique Mall has everything you might need to send your college student back to school in style. With a variety of items to help spruce up their dorm room or first apartment.
SPONSORED The Place: Find the Perfect Gift at the Lampstand
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When it comes to gifts, Natalie at the Lampstand is the perfect person to help. From birthdays, to weddings, or “Just Because,” you’ll find an array of tasteful, unique gifts to give that special person in your life.
