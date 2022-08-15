ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espresso Royale location coming back to campus

By Cassandra Smith
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coffee & tea lovers, you will have another place to enjoy your sips!

Officials with Espresso Royale said they are setting up shop at 604 E. Daniel Street in Champaign. That is near the shop’s old location, which closed in May 2019 .

“We are working hard to get this new location open as soon as we can,” said Executive Managing Director Douglas McCarver.

An opening date has not yet been released.

WCIA

From the Farm: Remembering Harold Reetz

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether they know it or not, many central Illinois farm operators are using technology spurred by the genius of Dr. Harold Reetz, who passed away at his Monticello home on Monday. Tim Smith of CropSmith at Farmer City was a close friend. “Harold was a...
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Boil order lifted in Ivesdale

IVESDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — A boil order that was previously in place in Ivesdale has been lifted. The Champaign County village of just under 300 people was placed under a boil order on Monday after a water main broke. After two days, Village Administrator James Brewer announced on Wednesday that the boil order had been […]
IVESDALE, IL
WCIA

Street signs stolen in Farmer City

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Farmer City Police department is asking for the public to help find several stolen street signs. Officials said on their Facebook page, “The department has taken theft reports for the street signs at the following locations within the last week. “ The department said the signs were stolen at the […]
FARMER CITY, IL
WCIA

Argenta-Oreana High School unveils new gym

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at Argenta-Oreana High School opened the doors to the school’s brand new gymnasium Tuesday night. The school’s old Kimler Gymnasium was torn down in 2020 after a few structural issues were noticed, but the school got right to work building a new one. Principal Sean German said that there have […]
ARGENTA, IL
WCIA

‘This is unique’: Downtown Champaign buildings to be revitalized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many towns across the state of Illinois will start to see changes to their downtown areas, including Champaign.  It’s part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. On Monday, Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a $106 million grant that will help revitalize 50 different […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crossing Healthcare, U of I hosting garden party

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crossing Healthcare and the University of Illinois Extension are hosting a garden party on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Illinois Extension said they yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which they gave to prescription produce patients. The patients consisted of those with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 hours on […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Peoria Charter transporting thousands of U of I students for move-in

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Peoria Charter is now back to regularly driving thousands of University of Illinois students to and from the Chicagoland area.  This week, many are moving back to the U of I campus for the start of the semester. Over 5,000 students bought Peoria Charter tickets.  Pre-pandemic, they drove about double that […]
PEORIA, IL
