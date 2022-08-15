Espresso Royale location coming back to campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coffee & tea lovers, you will have another place to enjoy your sips!

Officials with Espresso Royale said they are setting up shop at 604 E. Daniel Street in Champaign. That is near the shop’s old location, which closed in May 2019 .

“We are working hard to get this new location open as soon as we can,” said Executive Managing Director Douglas McCarver.

An opening date has not yet been released.

