Louisville, KY

A Guy Fieri-Themed Pub Crawl Is Coming To Louisville Next Month

Louisville is Derby City, River City, Falls City — and next month, it’ll be Flavortown. On Saturday, Sept. 3, FieriCon Louisville, a “Guy Fieri cosplay pub crawl for a cause,” will make its way through seven bars and eateries in NuLu and downtown. According to the...
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting

If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out

Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
Learn Korean at Korean School of Louisville

안녕하세요, fans of BTS, Blackpink, GOT7, and others!. Would you like to know what your favorite K-pop idol is singing about in their songs? Are you a fan of Korean dramas and want to watch them without subtitles or thinking about traveling to South Korea and want to know how to properly order a meal in Korean at a restaurant? Maybe you’re interested in learning a new language that isn’t regularly taught in schools?
How Local Arts Institutions Are Incorporating Video, Sound And Immersive Experience Into Rotating Exhibits

This article is part of a series funded by Great Meadows Foundation. What’s it like to live inside an artist’s mind? Kentucky International Convention Center’s recent “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit creates an interactive experience that takes visitors inside the artist’s psyche, utilizing technology and video to immerse guests directly into Van Gogh’s works, from emotional letters to his brother to electric swirling projections that wrap viewers into his celebrated works.
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
UofL’s Hailey Van Lith Debuts Louisville Inspired Adidas Ultraboost 1.0

UofL’s point guard, Hailey Van Lith, debuted a new Louisville-inspired shoe with Adidas. The 20-year-old rising basketball star was recently one of 15 female student-athletes who signed Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement agreements with Adidas on the 50th anniversary of Title IX (which prohibits sex-based discrimination at education institutions).
'Come hungry': Food trucks to invade Schnitzelburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time ever the Louisville Food Truck Association will be popping up in a neighborhood near you. Over 20 food trucks will be lined up along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood. Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion will be...
Winning Cash Ball ticket with $225K prize sold in Louisville

Another winning lottery ticket has been sold in Louisville. According to the Kentucky Lottery, someone bought a Cash Ball ticket in Louisville and matched all four numbers, and the Cash Ball, to win the top prize. That prize is $225,000. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, Aug. 17, drawing were...
Target Thursday: A flip brewing in South Florida for Louisville football?

Could Louisville football pull off a major flip? Exploring how the Cards could land a 2-for-1. After a hot summer on the recruiting trail that saw several west-coast prospects join #FlyVille23, the momentum has since shifted back east to one of the biggest talent hotbeds in the country: south Florida. Louisville football has already received commitments from Fort Meyers native, Jordan Church and a trio of Miami-area playmakers including Rayquan Adkins, William Fowles, and Stanquan Clark. There have been recent rumblings about Louisville catching the attention of a dynamic duo of prospects hailing from Miami.
Louisville, KY

