Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leoweekly.com
A Guy Fieri-Themed Pub Crawl Is Coming To Louisville Next Month
Louisville is Derby City, River City, Falls City — and next month, it’ll be Flavortown. On Saturday, Sept. 3, FieriCon Louisville, a “Guy Fieri cosplay pub crawl for a cause,” will make its way through seven bars and eateries in NuLu and downtown. According to the...
leoweekly.com
Donate School Supplies, Take A School Picture At Falls City Brewing Co.
School photos: the fodder of memes, the nightmare of students of all ages and all generations. If you grew up dreading picture day, you can make peace with it this weekend at a local venue — for a good cause. This Saturday, August 20, from 1-6 p.m., Falls City...
theprp.com
Left To Suffer, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Etc. Among Latest Wave Of Bands To Exit The ‘Kentucky Irate Fest’
It’s certainly been a rocky week for the inaugural ‘Kentucky Irate Fest‘. Amid disputes over the apparent buy-on practices and ticket selling expectations being put upon local bands, and even an apparent job threat from one of the co-founders, a mass exodus of artists have departed the festival.
leoweekly.com
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting
If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out
Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
leoweekly.com
Learn Korean at Korean School of Louisville
안녕하세요, fans of BTS, Blackpink, GOT7, and others!. Would you like to know what your favorite K-pop idol is singing about in their songs? Are you a fan of Korean dramas and want to watch them without subtitles or thinking about traveling to South Korea and want to know how to properly order a meal in Korean at a restaurant? Maybe you’re interested in learning a new language that isn’t regularly taught in schools?
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This 1910 Highlands Mansion With A Creek Sits Next To Cherokee Park
This 1910 mansion is less than a block away from Cherokee Park. The 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom mansion was built in 1910 but has had extensive renovations to modernize it since then. Inside, the home has a private gym, an entertainment space with custom wooden shelves, and a large private terrace on...
What looked like a homeless encampment in Portland is actually a movie set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Portland residents spoke out Wednesday after a movie portraying a homeless encampment was filmed in their community. When resident, Richard Meadows, drove down 15th street and Rowan, he said couldn’t believe what he witnessed. "Trash," is the word he used to describe it. What he...
RELATED PEOPLE
leoweekly.com
How Local Arts Institutions Are Incorporating Video, Sound And Immersive Experience Into Rotating Exhibits
This article is part of a series funded by Great Meadows Foundation. What’s it like to live inside an artist’s mind? Kentucky International Convention Center’s recent “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit creates an interactive experience that takes visitors inside the artist’s psyche, utilizing technology and video to immerse guests directly into Van Gogh’s works, from emotional letters to his brother to electric swirling projections that wrap viewers into his celebrated works.
leoweekly.com
Historic Paget House On River Road Finally Gets Long-Awaited Facelift
The old red mansion sat for decades on the Ohio River east of downtown, slowly decaying. It was the last building standing from a historic neighborhood that ultimately was swept away in the wake of the 1937 flood. But the Paget House, built in 1838, today looks shiny and new....
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 1997, record-breaking stand-up coaster opens at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember the days of "Chang" at Kentucky Kingdom?. When the massive, yellow, stand-up roller coaster opened in Louisville in 1997, it broke world records. It was the tallest, longest, fastest, most inverted rollercoaster in the game. It went more than 60 miles an hour. It's no...
wdrb.com
New 'Raspberry Rally' cookie to be Girl Scouts' first-ever online-only offering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana announced the creation of a brand new cookie. The Raspberry Rally is described as a "thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating." The new cookie will be the first Girl Scout item to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
‘We know what we’re doing is illegal’ | Louisville street racers reveal tactics amid increased scrutiny
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bright green, heavily modified Chevy S-10 rolled off the trailer and onto a desolate, two-lane road in a rural area south of Louisville. Its driver — a local man named Dennis — donned a NASCAR-style safety suit and helmet before bringing the souped-up truck to a roaring 90 mph.
wdrb.com
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
leoweekly.com
UofL’s Hailey Van Lith Debuts Louisville Inspired Adidas Ultraboost 1.0
UofL’s point guard, Hailey Van Lith, debuted a new Louisville-inspired shoe with Adidas. The 20-year-old rising basketball star was recently one of 15 female student-athletes who signed Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement agreements with Adidas on the 50th anniversary of Title IX (which prohibits sex-based discrimination at education institutions).
'Come hungry': Food trucks to invade Schnitzelburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time ever the Louisville Food Truck Association will be popping up in a neighborhood near you. Over 20 food trucks will be lined up along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood. Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
With mother out of surgery, Jones family expected to finally leave Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month later, the mother and daughter who survived a deadly crash in downtown Louisville in July are on track to return home to Kansas this weekend. A post on the Jones Family Updates Facebook group says mother Amy Jones had surgery Monday to...
WLWT 5
Winning Cash Ball ticket with $225K prize sold in Louisville
Another winning lottery ticket has been sold in Louisville. According to the Kentucky Lottery, someone bought a Cash Ball ticket in Louisville and matched all four numbers, and the Cash Ball, to win the top prize. That prize is $225,000. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, Aug. 17, drawing were...
stateoflouisville.com
Target Thursday: A flip brewing in South Florida for Louisville football?
Could Louisville football pull off a major flip? Exploring how the Cards could land a 2-for-1. After a hot summer on the recruiting trail that saw several west-coast prospects join #FlyVille23, the momentum has since shifted back east to one of the biggest talent hotbeds in the country: south Florida. Louisville football has already received commitments from Fort Meyers native, Jordan Church and a trio of Miami-area playmakers including Rayquan Adkins, William Fowles, and Stanquan Clark. There have been recent rumblings about Louisville catching the attention of a dynamic duo of prospects hailing from Miami.
Location, Date Announced for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will take place during homecoming weekend.
Comments / 0