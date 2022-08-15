Read full article on original website
Bryan Danielson Gets Revenge, Jungle Boy Unleashes On Christian Cage, Storm Wins Again | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. - The show fittingly opened with a clash between The American Dragon and The Dragon Slayer. On the night when AEW Dynamite was presented by the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff, "House of the Dragon", the two foes clashed in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match that turned into an instant classic. By the end, both men were bleeding, and Danielson made Garcia pass out.
8/15 WWE Raw Records Small Bump In Viewership, Demo Rating Dips Slightly
WWE Raw viewership is in for 8/15. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on August 15 averaged 1.978 million viewers, which is up slightly from last week's total of 1.956 million viewers. This is the third episode under the complete creative control of Triple H, following the retirement of Vince...
D-Generation X Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Lex Luger Episode, WWE Rivals Trends Down
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 14. Brandon Thurston reports the D-Generation X episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends drew 594,000 viewers. This number is up from the 586,000 viewers the episode focusing on Lex Luger drew the previous Sunday. The DX episode posted a 0.15...
WWE 2022 Q2 Financial Analysis: Revenue Up, New Full-Year Projection In Post-Vince McMahon Era
Although it was inevitable that one day, the wrestling world would no longer have Vince McMahon running WWE, it’s hard to imagine that three months ago, when WWE last held a conference call for its quarterly financial report, that it would be the last call with McMahon in charge.
Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'
In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Special Records Highest Viewership Number Since October 2021
Viewership for the August 16 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT 2.0 on August 16 drew 723,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 597,000 viewers the show drew last week. This viewership is the highest number the show has drawn since October 2021.
AEW Dynamite (8/17) Preview: Dragon vs. Dragon Slayer, Trios Tournament Begins, And More!
Tonight, AEW Dynamite is presented by Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. With CM Punk’s return keeping the AEW faithful buzzing, tonight's episode continues the road to AEW All Out. Bryan Danielson faces Daniel Garcia in a specialty match that favors the technical wizardry both men possess, The Young Bucks’ mystery partner has everyone talking, and much more is slated to go down just one week after Quake by the Lake.
Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever
Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/16): Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Blake Christian; Angelico, More Compete
AEW Dark (8/16) Bear Country defeated Axel Rico & Victor Iniestra v. You can find results from all AEW events at Fightful's results section.
Kenny Omega, WWE Golden Era? Sasha Banks | The List & Ya Boy 8/17 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 17!.
Shelton Benjamin Rates Wrestling Scenes From Movies, John Silver Runs Into A Dinosaur | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. - In the video linked above, Shelton Benjamin rated wrestling scenes from movies such as Spider-Man, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and more. - John Silver ran into a dinosaur outside of the venue for tonight's AEW Dynamite:. -...
Tyler Bate Appears At NXT Heatwave, Goes Face-To-Face With Bron Breakker
Tyler Bate wanted to pick a fight with Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship against former NXT UK Superstar JD McDonagh at the end of NXT Heatwave. However, he would then be confronted by the current NXT UK Champion. Despite the spoiler for the outcome the ongoing NXT UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate came out with the championship and engaged in a stare-down with Breakker.
Mandy Rose Guaranteed To Pass Another Milestone, Hayes Retains, Jade Beats Perez | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 16. - Mandy Rose retained her NXT Women's Championship in a hard-fought match against Zoey Stark. In the end, she put Stark's knee brace on and blasted her in the face with it to clinch the win. Due to the victory, as commentator Vic Joseph announced, Rose is guaranteed to surpass 300 days as NXT Women's Champion. This championship reign remains her only run with a title in WWE.
Santos Escobar: I Looked At The NXT Changes As Another Opportunity, I've Enjoyed It A Lot
Santos Escobar has enjoyed working in NXT. When the black and gold era of NXT came to a end, the future of some of the brand's top stars were called into question. Since the brand overhaul, Escobar and his faction, Legado del Fantasma, have still been featured regularly on the show.
The Young Bucks Have Found A Partner
Good news, everyone. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have found a partner. The duo made the announcement by changing their Twitter bio. The Bucks will reveal their partner on AEW Dynamite when they face Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo in the first round of the AEW Trios Title Tournament. By securing a partner now, the Bucks have proper time to prepare and got on the same page with this mystery man.
AEW Announces Tuesday Dynamite In October, Live Rampage Taping On 10/28
One episode of AEW Dynamite will be held on a Tuesday in October. During the August 17 edition of the show, an on-screen graphic confirmed an AEW Dynamite taping for October 18th, and the show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This change is due to TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs in October. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Dynamite will air live or if it will be taped to air the following night following the conclusion of game one of the American League Championship Series.
Tony Khan Discusses Comparisons To Paul Heyman, Says Heyman Is A Genius
Tony Khan has been around wrestling for his entire life, first starting as a fan who would attend shows and book shows in his notebook, and now running All Elite Wrestling. Khan did not sit under the learning tree of anyone when it came to running a promotion, just learning from history and his own mistakes during AEW's run that started in January 2019.
Thunder Rosa Discusses Challenges Of AEW Women's Title Run, Doesn't Want To Talk About Britt Baker
Thunder Rosa has been AEW Women's Champion since AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam on March 16 when she defeated Britt Baker. In that time, Rosa had defended the title against the likes of Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, Miyu Yamashita, Serena Deeb, and more. Speaking to Bullet Cast at StocktonCon,...
Massive 6-Way Elimination Match! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/18/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 18, 2022. - Eddie Edwards vs. Maclin vs. Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Bandido vs. Rich Swann - Elimination match for Impact World Championship match vs. Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. - Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Chris...
AEW Dynamite On 8/17 Sees Slight Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite on August 17, which was headlined by the return of Kenny Omega, drew 957,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 972,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.30...
