Fightful

Bryan Danielson Gets Revenge, Jungle Boy Unleashes On Christian Cage, Storm Wins Again | AEW Fight Size

Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. - The show fittingly opened with a clash between The American Dragon and The Dragon Slayer. On the night when AEW Dynamite was presented by the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff, "House of the Dragon", the two foes clashed in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match that turned into an instant classic. By the end, both men were bleeding, and Danielson made Garcia pass out.
Fightful

Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'

In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (8/17) Preview: Dragon vs. Dragon Slayer, Trios Tournament Begins, And More!

Tonight, AEW Dynamite is presented by Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. With CM Punk’s return keeping the AEW faithful buzzing, tonight's episode continues the road to AEW All Out. Bryan Danielson faces Daniel Garcia in a specialty match that favors the technical wizardry both men possess, The Young Bucks’ mystery partner has everyone talking, and much more is slated to go down just one week after Quake by the Lake.
Fightful

Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever

Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
Fightful

Tyler Bate Appears At NXT Heatwave, Goes Face-To-Face With Bron Breakker

Tyler Bate wanted to pick a fight with Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship against former NXT UK Superstar JD McDonagh at the end of NXT Heatwave. However, he would then be confronted by the current NXT UK Champion. Despite the spoiler for the outcome the ongoing NXT UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate came out with the championship and engaged in a stare-down with Breakker.
Fightful

Mandy Rose Guaranteed To Pass Another Milestone, Hayes Retains, Jade Beats Perez | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 16. - Mandy Rose retained her NXT Women's Championship in a hard-fought match against Zoey Stark. In the end, she put Stark's knee brace on and blasted her in the face with it to clinch the win. Due to the victory, as commentator Vic Joseph announced, Rose is guaranteed to surpass 300 days as NXT Women's Champion. This championship reign remains her only run with a title in WWE.
Fightful

The Young Bucks Have Found A Partner

Good news, everyone. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have found a partner. The duo made the announcement by changing their Twitter bio. The Bucks will reveal their partner on AEW Dynamite when they face Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo in the first round of the AEW Trios Title Tournament. By securing a partner now, the Bucks have proper time to prepare and got on the same page with this mystery man.
Fightful

AEW Announces Tuesday Dynamite In October, Live Rampage Taping On 10/28

One episode of AEW Dynamite will be held on a Tuesday in October. During the August 17 edition of the show, an on-screen graphic confirmed an AEW Dynamite taping for October 18th, and the show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This change is due to TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs in October. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Dynamite will air live or if it will be taped to air the following night following the conclusion of game one of the American League Championship Series.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fightful

Tony Khan Discusses Comparisons To Paul Heyman, Says Heyman Is A Genius

Tony Khan has been around wrestling for his entire life, first starting as a fan who would attend shows and book shows in his notebook, and now running All Elite Wrestling. Khan did not sit under the learning tree of anyone when it came to running a promotion, just learning from history and his own mistakes during AEW's run that started in January 2019.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite On 8/17 Sees Slight Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating

Viewership numbers for the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite on August 17, which was headlined by the return of Kenny Omega, drew 957,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 972,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.30...
Fightful

Fightful

