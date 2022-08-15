Effective: 2022-08-19 06:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest North Carolina, including the following county, Alleghany NC. * WHEN...Until 830 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 635 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has exited eastern Alleghany County. However, runoff from heavy rainfall earlier this morning will continue to collect in local creeks and streams, and may push some of them out of their banks, potentially causing minor flooding. Between 1 and locally 3 inches of rain have fallen since 1 am. - This includes the following streams and drainages Mitchell River, Little River, Glade Creek, Brush Creek, Roaring Fork, Mill Creek and Big Pine Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ennice... Barrett and Glade Valley - For more information for flooding preparedness, go to http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

