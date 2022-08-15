Read full article on original website
Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”
Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
Dana White reacts after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett reveals he currently weighs over 200 lbs: “It makes it tough for us too”
Dana White is reacting after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealed he currently weighs over 200 lbs. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) spoke about his weight when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego saying:. “I probably (weigh around) 200 (lbs). When I’m a bit older,...
Max Holloway reveals the Navy Blue Angels have ended his streak: “Sadly my ‘never been KO’d’ streak came to an end”
UFC star Max Holloway has finally experienced his first knockout defeat – but not in the way you might have imagined. While things may not have gone his way at UFC 276 as he fell to a third loss against Alex Volkanovski, it’s safe to say that Max Holloway still serves as one of the most upbeat and entertaining guys in mixed martial arts. Many aren’t sure what his next move in the sport is going to be, but one thing we know to be true is that ‘Blessed’ isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
TJ Dillashaw believes “competitive guy” Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: “We’ll see if he really can step away”
TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.
Luke Rockhold slams the UFC for allowing ‘degenerate’ Nelk Boys to be associated with the company
Luke Rockhold is slamming the UFC for it’s association with the popular online group the Nelk Boys. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming middleweight fight with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278 which is being held at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Deontay Wilder shares his prediction for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: “He just looks like a different man, he looks more broken”
Deontay Wilder has given his thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua this weekend. Last September, Oleksandr Usyk surprised a lot of fight fans and pundits by defeating Anthony Joshua to capture the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. It was always expected that the pair would run it back at some point and on Saturday night, that’s exactly what will happen over in Saudi Arabia as Usyk puts the belts on the line in the name of trying to end this Joshua rivalry once and for all.
Daniel Cormier advocates for Rory MacDonald to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Robbie Lawler fight: “I don’t know why it’s not in already”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier believes Rory MacDonald should join him in the Hall. ‘Red King’ is fresh off his knockout defeat to Dilano Taylor at PFL 8 last weekend. The defeat was MacDonald’s fourth in the last five contests. Following the loss, the former UFC title challenger decided to hang up the gloves and retire.
TJ Dillashaw responds after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s
TJ Dillashaw is responding after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s (performance enhancing drugs). It will be Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) vs Sterling (21-3 MMA) in a bantamweight bout on October 22nd at UFC 280 which takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Champion Aljamain Sterling will seek his second title defense against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event.
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal “would get abused” by the top middleweights in the UFC
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal ‘would get abused’ by the top middleweights in the UFC. Rockhold, (16-5 MMA) is preparing to get in the Octagon for a middleweight bout with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278 which takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Kamaru Usman vows to “stop” Leon Edwards at UFC 278 to prove he’s pound-for-pound best
Kamaru Usman is confident he will prove to Leon Edwards and everyone else that he is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC on Saturday. Usman is looking to defend his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 278 as he rematches Edwards. Ahead of the fight, Edwards has been vocal in saying Usman isn’t as good as people say he is.
John Dodson explains why he signed with BKFC, confident he will KO Ryan Benoit at BKFC 28: “He will want to quit in the first 10 seconds”
John Dodson never expected to sign with BKFC but when they gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Dodson went to a BKFC open tryout near his hometown solely for his brother as his brother has wanted to do bare-knuckle for quite some time. Yet, at the tryout, BKFC was talking to him about signing and when he got an offer, it was something he couldn’t turn down.
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Gilbert Burns explains why he’s rooting for Luke Rockhold over fellow Brazilian Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “I think he’s a clown”
Gilbert Burns is explaining why he’s rooting for Luke Rockhold over fellow Brazilian Paulo Costa at UFC 278. It will be Costa (13-2 MMA) vs Rockhold(16-5 MMA) in the co-main middleweight event at UFC 278 this coming Saturday, August 20th, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
UFC 278 | Pro fighters make their picks for Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
In the co-main event of UFC 278, an intriguing middleweight bout goes down as Paulo Costa takes on the returning Luke Rockhold. Heading into the fight, Costa is a sizeable -340 favorite while the former UFC middleweight champ is a +250 underdog. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to...
Francis Ngannou echoes Luke Rockhold’s fighter pay complaints: “Fighters are ripped off”
Francis Ngannou agrees with Luke Rockhold that fighters need to be paid more. Ngannou has been vocal about his displeasure with his UFC contract and it has been reported that he has just one fight left on his current deal. He has been disappointed with the promotion’s pay, as well as their refusal to let him take boxing fights.
TJ Dillashaw says Sean O’Malley is “good for the sport” but expects Petr Yan will be able to “run through him” at UFC 280
TJ Dillashaw has explained why he thinks Petr Yan will be able to defeat Sean O’Malley when they clash at UFC 280. Later this year in Abu Dhabi, Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley will meet in a huge grudge match at bantamweight. The two have been going back and forth at one another for quite some time and despite how far apart they are in the rankings, the UFC has decided to strike while the iron is hot by booking them against one another.
Jake Paul explains why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with
Jake Paul is explaining why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter that he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with. Paul, 25, already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. ‘The Problem Child’ is not shy of calling out other fighters to meet him...
