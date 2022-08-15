ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Hires New Set of Lawyers for Depp Appeal

By Pilar Melendez
 3 days ago
Steve Helber/Getty

Amber Heard is switching up her legal team as she prepares to appeal the verdict in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. A spokesperson for Heard said in a Monday statement that the actress had hired David L. Axelrod and Jay War Brown to lead the appeal process alongside Ben Rottenborn, one of the lawyers who represented her in the high-profile trial in Fairfax County. Axelrod and Brown recently defended The New York Times in former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin’s unsuccessful defamation lawsuit. Elaine Bredehoft, who also represented Heard during the six-week trial, is stepping down from the legal team. “A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light,” a Heard spokesperson said in a statement.

