Effective: 2022-08-16 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Southern Grant County in central Arkansas Northeastern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leola, or 14 miles southwest of Sheridan, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leola... Carthage Thiel... Jenkins Ferry State Park Dogwood... Ain Lono... Cross Roads in Grant County Tulip... Farindale Bunn... Willow Grapevine... Brush Creek Millerville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO