Gordon "Gordy" Stutelberg
Gordon Stutelberg, age 92, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Copperleaf Assistant Living in Willmar. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Clara City. Memorials may be directed to the St. Croix Hospice. Arrangements...
Ronald "Ron" Revier
Ronald Revier, age 80, of Olivia, MN died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Olivia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A memorial service will be on Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Revier Farm, 36129 760th Ave. Olivia, MN with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Burial will be before the service at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia. Memorials are preferred to American Lung Association and American Heart Association.
Mary Jane DeVaan
Mary Jane DeVaan Cantleberry, 84, Glenwood, MN, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home on Lake Scandi under Hospice care. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Zniewski Funeral Home in Benson. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in DeGraff, MN. Interment will be in the St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery in DeGraff.
Benefit Fundraiser for the Anderson Family
* Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, chips and potato salad for a free will donation. Also bake sale, silent auctin, and DJ by Ralph Galvan. Jeremy and Marysa were is a motorcycle accident in June. Both sustained multiple injuries that requires many months of recovery leaving them unable to physically care for their 3 month old son Jaxon and 2 1/2 old daughter Hadley.
Condition of Willmar War Memorial Auditorium examined
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council this week heard a report on the condition of the 82-year-old Willmar War Memorial Auditorium. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says Todd Grover of the Architectural firm of MacDonald and Mack inspected the auditorium earlier this year and delivered his report to the council... Your...
Two Montevideo residents killed in crash near Silver Lake
(Silver Lake MN-) Two people from Montevideo were killed in a traffic crash on Highway 7 west of Silver Lake Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. when a Ford Fusion driven by 25-year-old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo was westbound, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV. Herrera was killed, and so was his passenger, 21-year-old Fanny Perez. Another passenger, 2-year-old Wilmer Espinoza-Ramirez Junior of Montevideo was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Marsha Angela Schmidt, of Danube, and her passenger, 55-year-old Marcia Jean Schmidt of Willmar, were both taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar Sunday morning
(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.
Willmar hires foreign teachers to fill hiring gap
(Willmar MN-) The "help wanted" sign is hanging in the Willmar School District window. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says they need bus drivers, teachers, and just about every other area... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Holm says the unemployment rate in Minnesota is at historic low levels,...
Willmar, Kandiyohi County seeking state money to improve local child care situation
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar and Kandiyohi County are teaming up to try and get a state grant to improve child care in the county. Willmar City Administrator Leslie Valiant says adequate, affordable child care is critical to economic development... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...The...
Name of woman killed in UTV crash in Douglas County released
(Alexandria, MN) -- The rider killed in a utility terrain vehicle (U-T-V) crash in west central Minnesota is identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Craig of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the U-T-V driven by Craig rolled over into the ditch Tuesday night, trapping her underneath the machine. Witnesses were able to pull the U-T-V off Craig and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.
Bail lowered for Willmar woman accused of assisting in the rape of 13-year-old
(Olivia MN-) Bail for a Renville County rape suspect was lowered yesterday. 20-year-old Kelsey Jones of Willmar is accused of helping Jordan Freitag rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th. In Renville County District Court yesterday, bail for Jones was lowered from 75,000 to 50,000 with conditions. Typically a 10% bond is required for released from jail. A settlement conference for Jones was set for August 26th at 1:30 p.m.
Meeker County looking at finance options for courthouse, law enforcement center project
(Litchfield MN-) The Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved of a concept plan back on July 5th for remodeling the Court House, Law Enforcement Center and Family Services Center. The Board had a lengthy discussion (Aug. 16) regarding funding options for the 12-point-1-million dollar project. County Administrator Andrew Letson says...
