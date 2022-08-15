Read full article on original website
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Best automated cat toys: Perfect playthings to keep your kitties active
The best automated cat toys are more than a way of providing extra fun for your moggy. Their main attraction is an ability to enthral kitties when nobody is around, providing them with much needed mental and physical stimulation at any point during the day and night. There are many...
One Green Planet
Disabled Cat Was About To Be Euthanized Until This Woman Took Her Home
This woman and her husband have fostered over 50 animals, and their newest rescue Phoebe has an incredible story. “I had a bond with her that I’ve never experienced with other pets before,” said her rescuer. Source: GeoBeats Animals/Youtube. The day Phoebe was rescued, they brought her...
pethelpful.com
Woman Takes Her Senior Dog to 'Build a Bear' and We Can't Stop Crying
It's so hard to think about, but the years with your dog are fleeting. In the blink of an eye they go from puppy to adult dog. So we really don't blame one woman for making a special trip to Build-A-Bear so that she could make herself an extra-special stuffy to commemorate her dog.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
dailyphew.com
Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together
What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
pethelpful.com
Labrador's Sad Reaction to Saying Goodbye to Grandma Gives Us All the Feels
Grandparents have a special kind of love, different from our parents and different from our siblings. For some of you, your grandparents might have been your first friends, which is why the bond with them is so strong. A bond that you cherish forever. As it is with any best friend, you don't want to leave their side. So after a grandparent visit, saying goodbye is always so hard. And that's no different for grand doggos.
dailyphew.com
Girl Can’t Help But Cry When Her Parents Surprise Her With A Puppy
Breanna, a sensitive young lady, has wished for a dog from her parents for years. Despite the fact that her family already had a large and lovely rescue dog, she insisted on getting a puppy. Breanna had recently experienced challenging changes in her life, so her parents wanted to give her a pleasant surprise—something about which they were unsure.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Owner Saying Any Word That Starts With 'S' Is Just Too Cute
Dogs are pretty smart animals and can usually learn various words from their owner through repetition, similar to how dogs learn commands or their name. On pup took it a step further and learned how to recognize sounds in this stroke of genius. In the viral TikTok video posted by...
dailyphew.com
After Losing Their Owner, A Cute Pig And Pit Bull Find A Home Together
Since her neighbor’s tragically untimely death, Jessica Overlock, who resides with her family in Ohio, Arizona (the United States), has been caring for his dogs. Despite not being the most conventional pet pair, Penelope Rose the pig and Ruby Sue the pit bull were able to find a home where they could live together.
pethelpful.com
Little Bird Who Meows Just Like a Cat Is Impossible to Resist
As pet owners, it's our job to make sure our animals are feeling their best. We give them the proper food, exercise and all the love they could ever want. But no matter how much we care for them, sometimes they get sick, just like kids. It happens! That's why it's best to turn to the vet and get them back to feeling 100%, even if they're just pulling our leg. It's better safe than sorry!
dailyphew.com
This Girl Just Smuggled Her Grandmother’s Dog Into Hospital, And People Can’t Handle It
21-year-old Shelby Hennick’s beloved grandmother was recently admitted to hospital after being left paralysed due to a reaction to her medications. The old lady was clearly upset so her grand-daughter came up with the most brilliant idea of how to cheer her up…. Shelby thought of all the things...
petpress.net
How to Pet a Cat: 5 Ways To Make Your Cat Purr
Do you want to get closer to your feline friend? Then cat petting is a great way to do it! Not only will your cat appreciate the affection, but you’ll also get to enjoy the novelty of petting a soft, fluffy animal. No one can resist a purring kitty,...
pethelpful.com
Kitten Learns How to Clean Herself by Watching Grown Cat's Example and Our Hearts Can't Take It
Aren't you amazed at how much kids can pick up on what they see? They're incredibly smart and sometimes don't get enough credit. They can easily learn how to do certain tasks or how to talk to someone by just picking up our mannerisms. The cool thing is that animals are the same way. They learn from watching their parents or older siblings just like a kid does. And it's an amazing sight to see when they pick up on a new skill.
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
pethelpful.com
Video of Corgi Patiently Waiting for the Neighbor Kids to Notice Her Is Just Too Cute
We remember the joys of walking around out neighborhood and petting all the dogs that were hanging out in their front yards. One woman posted a video of her corgi waiting for that same attention from their neighborhood kids, and we are thrilled to see the tradition carries on. TikTok...
pethelpful.com
Video of Baby Lamb Walking With a Wheelchair Is Total Cuteness Overload
The unfortunate reality is that just like humans, there are some animals that need assistance to walk. They might've lost a leg or even use in their legs. This proves to be a challenge for them to get up and move, which we all know is crucial to staying healthy. So what's an animal to do? Thankfully there are tools to help them out and it's beyond adorable!
dailyphew.com
Heartbroken Dog Keeps Coming Back To His Best Friend’s Grave Every Day
This sad dog named Cesur lost his owner and best friend, but his loyalty towards him proved to be eternal. His human, 79-year-old Mehmet Ilhan died at a hospital in Bursa, Turkey. “Because of my father’s paralysis, they had a different kind of connection,” Mehmet’s son Ali told The Dodo. “When my father was in the hospital during his last days, Cesur stopped eating.” Still, everyone was very suprised to see how the canine behaved at the funeral…
