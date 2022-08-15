ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Decompression#Toys#Fish#Silicone
One Green Planet

Disabled Cat Was About To Be Euthanized Until This Woman Took Her Home

This woman and her husband have fostered over 50 animals, and their newest rescue Phoebe has an incredible story. “I had a bond with her that I’ve never experienced with other pets before,” said her rescuer. Source: GeoBeats Animals/Youtube. The day Phoebe was rescued, they brought her...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Woman Takes Her Senior Dog to 'Build a Bear' and We Can't Stop Crying

It's so hard to think about, but the years with your dog are fleeting. In the blink of an eye they go from puppy to adult dog. So we really don't blame one woman for making a special trip to Build-A-Bear so that she could make herself an extra-special stuffy to commemorate her dog.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together

What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Labrador's Sad Reaction to Saying Goodbye to Grandma Gives Us All the Feels

Grandparents have a special kind of love, different from our parents and different from our siblings. For some of you, your grandparents might have been your first friends, which is why the bond with them is so strong. A bond that you cherish forever. As it is with any best friend, you don't want to leave their side. So after a grandparent visit, saying goodbye is always so hard. And that's no different for grand doggos.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Girl Can’t Help But Cry When Her Parents Surprise Her With A Puppy

Breanna, a sensitive young lady, has wished for a dog from her parents for years. Despite the fact that her family already had a large and lovely rescue dog, she insisted on getting a puppy. Breanna had recently experienced challenging changes in her life, so her parents wanted to give her a pleasant surprise—something about which they were unsure.
PETS
dailyphew.com

After Losing Their Owner, A Cute Pig And Pit Bull Find A Home Together

Since her neighbor’s tragically untimely death, Jessica Overlock, who resides with her family in Ohio, Arizona (the United States), has been caring for his dogs. Despite not being the most conventional pet pair, Penelope Rose the pig and Ruby Sue the pit bull were able to find a home where they could live together.
ARIZONA STATE
pethelpful.com

Little Bird Who Meows Just Like a Cat Is Impossible to Resist

As pet owners, it's our job to make sure our animals are feeling their best. We give them the proper food, exercise and all the love they could ever want. But no matter how much we care for them, sometimes they get sick, just like kids. It happens! That's why it's best to turn to the vet and get them back to feeling 100%, even if they're just pulling our leg. It's better safe than sorry!
ANIMALS
petpress.net

How to Pet a Cat: 5 Ways To Make Your Cat Purr

Do you want to get closer to your feline friend? Then cat petting is a great way to do it! Not only will your cat appreciate the affection, but you’ll also get to enjoy the novelty of petting a soft, fluffy animal. No one can resist a purring kitty,...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Kitten Learns How to Clean Herself by Watching Grown Cat's Example and Our Hearts Can't Take It

Aren't you amazed at how much kids can pick up on what they see? They're incredibly smart and sometimes don't get enough credit. They can easily learn how to do certain tasks or how to talk to someone by just picking up our mannerisms. The cool thing is that animals are the same way. They learn from watching their parents or older siblings just like a kid does. And it's an amazing sight to see when they pick up on a new skill.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Baby Lamb Walking With a Wheelchair Is Total Cuteness Overload

The unfortunate reality is that just like humans, there are some animals that need assistance to walk. They might've lost a leg or even use in their legs. This proves to be a challenge for them to get up and move, which we all know is crucial to staying healthy. So what's an animal to do? Thankfully there are tools to help them out and it's beyond adorable!
PETS
dailyphew.com

Heartbroken Dog Keeps Coming Back To His Best Friend’s Grave Every Day

This sad dog named Cesur lost his owner and best friend, but his loyalty towards him proved to be eternal. His human, 79-year-old Mehmet Ilhan died at a hospital in Bursa, Turkey. “Because of my father’s paralysis, they had a different kind of connection,” Mehmet’s son Ali told The Dodo. “When my father was in the hospital during his last days, Cesur stopped eating.” Still, everyone was very suprised to see how the canine behaved at the funeral…
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy