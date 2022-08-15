ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Alex Wagner ready to take over most of Maddow hour on MSNBC

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjVXM_0hIA0FIE00

Alex Wagner knows her new prime-time perch on MSNBC is an unorthodox arrangement. But she's determined to make the most of it.

On Tuesday, she takes over the prized 9 p.m. Eastern weeknight time slot that MSNBC's star anchor Rachel Maddow has held. Maddow will still helm the time slot on Monday nights, and the rest of the week will be devoted to “Alex Wagner Tonight.”

It's part of Maddow's new deal with NBC News that keeps her with the network to produce things like podcasts and books, while stepping away from the daily grind of a show that began in 2008.

“A lot of people watch Rachel Maddow,” Wagner said, “and hopefully many of those same people will come out and watch the rest of the week.”

Wagner had her own daytime show at MSNBC in the early 2010s. She left the network when that ended in 2015, worked at CBS News and was in the cast of Showtime's political show “The Circus” for four seasons. She rejoined MSNBC in February and, four months later, network President Rashida Jones selected her for the prime-time job.

At the start, Wagner is working with much of Maddow's staff. She said she hopes Maddow will appear on “Alex Wagner Tonight” if there's a topic she's an expert on, and vice versa. She takes inspiration from Maddow's investigative rigor. Don't expect lengthy, complex opening monologues, though.

“Rachel is incomparable and woe to anybody who tries to duplicate what she does,” Wagner said. “Because that’s an impossibility. I would never try.”

Wagner spoke by telephone last week from Florida , itself a hint of one way she plans to make the hour her own. She was there on a reporting mission, the details of which she promised would become clear this week, part of her plan to bring more out-of-studio stories to the mix. Her work on “The Circus” taught her the value of getting out of the studio to report, she said.

The one-time editor of The Fader, a music magazine, also hopes for an expanded focus beyond the politics that dominates cable talk shows much of the time.

"We're always going to make sure our audience understands what's happening in the world and our country that day, but I hope that we can widen the lens a little bit in terms of voices and, to some degree, stories that we cover,” she said.

By getting Wagner's show started now, MSNBC has beaten CNN in settling on its future plans for the time slot. CNN still hasn't named a permanent successor to Chris Cuomo at 9 p.m., since he was fired last December.

July's ratings lay out the challenge before Wagner. Maddow reached an average of 2.4 million viewers on Mondays last month, the Nielsen company said. For the other four weeknights, MSNBC averaged 1.4 million in the time slot.

Expecting Wagner to quickly achieve the same numbers as MSNBC's favorite personality is unfair. How close she needs to come, and how much time she'll be given are questions only MSNBC executives can answer. Jones was not made available for an interview.

“They hope that they'll be able to turn her into a star,” said Mark Feldstein, professor of broadcasting at the University of Maryland. “This is a big void with Rachel stepping back, and Wagner has the star power to do it. It's kind of surprising to me that she isn't one already, since she's smart and very good on television.”

For MSNBC, there's no motivation in raising expectations too high, he said.

The show will be an evolution, Wagner said, “and I'm lucky enough to have the support of NBC as we try and evolve the hour to something that is reflective of my strengths as a journalist.”

Before Wagner was given the job, there was speculation on whether MSNBC was considering bringing back Keith Olbermann, whose “Countdown” show was a hit on the network in the 2000s.

Olbermann revealed a series of email messages over two years between him and Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, about that possibility. Depending on how you read the messages, Shell was either expressing genuine interest in the idea or stringing Olbermann along.

Olbermann said he believes the former, and that he wasted two years considering the possibility. This summer, he began a nightly “Countdown” podcast on Apple.

“If Jeff Shell was really not interested, he should have said so,” Olbermann said. “I would have taken no offense.”

MSNBC, through a spokesperson, said there was never any serious consideration of Olbermann returning.

For her part, Wagner said the time couldn't be more urgent to have a prime-time platform discussing the news.

“I couldn't be more excited,” she said. “I also feel incredibly lucky. And I'm going to work really hard to live up to the privilege of being able to anchor the 9 p.m. hour.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God

CNN anchor Don Lemon dismissed the apparent mission of his new boss about shifting the staunchly liberal network towards the political center. Appearing on Friday's installment of Comedy Central's "Hell Of A Week," host Charlamagne Tha God asked Lemon about how new CNN CEO Chris Licht wants to end the "opinion-based partisan news" in favor of more balanced coverage.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Ashleigh Banfield ‘Tossed Aside’ For Chris Cuomo Who’s Set To Take Over Her Time Slot On NewsNation

NewsNation’s biggest star, Ashleigh Banfield, found out that a bigger star than her, Chris Cuomo, was joining the struggling news network just minutes before everyone else did.“The Chris Cuomo announcement was so top secret, only a handful of people at the network knew. Most people thought Chris was appearing to plug his new podcast, unaware that Chris would announce that he would soon be a colleague,” sources tell Radar. “Ashleigh was already pissed that since leaving CNN wasn’t going to be on her star. But when she found out that Chris would also be announcing that he was joining...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Distractify

For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?

Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Get to Know MSNBC's Alex Wagner — Who Are Her Parents?

Most people recognize Alex Wagner's name and face from MSNBC. She’s the host of 'Alex Wagner Tonight,' which airs in the evenings on Tuesdays through Fridays. The latest piece of news swirling in the media about Alex these days is that she’s just about ready to take over Rachel Maddow's time slot on MSNBC.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Jeff Shell
Person
Alex Wagner
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Keith Olbermann
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Nbcuniversal#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Nbc News#Cbs News#Showtime
The Independent

Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’

Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
ABC News

ABC News

790K+
Followers
172K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy