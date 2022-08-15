One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO