Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
actionnews5.com
5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident
BONNEAU, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy in South Carolina lost part of his leg and part of his hand in a lawn mower accident. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home Saturday afternoon. The boy’s parents told deputies their son was...
live5news.com
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
walterborolive.com
Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party
Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
'Very poor condition': Animals recovering after restaurant spills oil in West Ashley pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the weekend, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant in West Ashley dumped oil into a storm drain that led to a pond, according to Charleston officials. Now, the City of Charleston says significant progress is being made at the pond, and the contractor the restaurant hired is working toward finishing the cleanup.
Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
abcnews4.com
Air conditioning units stolen from Charles Pinckney Elementary School
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police are investigating the theft of multiple air condition units from Charles Pinckney Elementary School. On Tuesday, the school's assistant principal put in a work order to report that the air conditioning wasn't working in multiple rooms, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. When service employees arrived, they found wires cut at three locations where AC units had previously been.
abcnews4.com
Car found in search for missing Charleston woman; man arrested on obstruction charge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Charleston Police continue to search for a woman missing since Friday, Aug. 12, new developments emerged in the case on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of a man. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the vehicle of 41-year-old Megan Rich had been located in West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant officer honored with life-saving award for rescuing woman from burning car
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department is being recognizing for his life-saving efforts more than two months after a car caught fire in a crash. According to MPPD, early on the morning of May 28, Ofc. Doug Richards was driving home from...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County deputies save man from drowning in Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office have earned themselves the BCSO Life-Saving Award for their heroic actions last month that kept a man from drowning. On July 3, Corporal Russell responded to Richardson's Boat Ramp on Lake Moultrie in reference...
live5news.com
Driver killed in early-morning I-26 crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died early Tuesday morning when their vehicle struck a bridge pillar. The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 157, approximately two miles east of the Bowman exit, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family in Cross is looking for closure after a hit-and-run left a man seriously injured in the intensive care unit. Family members say James Cumbee was riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and left the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says...
SCHP: 3 hurt, 1 killed in Williamsburg Co. multi-vehicle crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday in Williamsburg County. Troopers said in a release the accident occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday along SC-527 near McKenzie Street. A 2013 Buick sedan traveling north on SC-527 hit a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, headed in […]
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
The Post and Courier
2nd teen in custody after slain man's body found in burning shed in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — Another teen has been charged in the slaying of a man whose charred body was found last month in a burning shed. Cooper Lee Hawkins was charged Aug. 11 with murder in the killing of Rayvonta Deas. He is being held without bail at the Berkeley County jail.
abcnews4.com
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
abcnews4.com
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
live5news.com
Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Savannah Highway were moving late Wednesday afternoon after a crash with injuries temporarily shut down both the northbound and southbound sides. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. One vehicle that...
Comments / 0