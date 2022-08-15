ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneau, SC

abcnews4.com

Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
actionnews5.com

5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy in South Carolina lost part of his leg and part of his hand in a lawn mower accident. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home Saturday afternoon. The boy’s parents told deputies their son was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party

Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
WALTERBORO, SC
City
Bonneau, SC
Accidents
County
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Air conditioning units stolen from Charles Pinckney Elementary School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police are investigating the theft of multiple air condition units from Charles Pinckney Elementary School. On Tuesday, the school's assistant principal put in a work order to report that the air conditioning wasn't working in multiple rooms, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. When service employees arrived, they found wires cut at three locations where AC units had previously been.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County deputies save man from drowning in Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office have earned themselves the BCSO Life-Saving Award for their heroic actions last month that kept a man from drowning. On July 3, Corporal Russell responded to Richardson's Boat Ramp on Lake Moultrie in reference...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed in early-morning I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died early Tuesday morning when their vehicle struck a bridge pillar. The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 157, approximately two miles east of the Bowman exit, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxb.com

One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County

One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Savannah Highway were moving late Wednesday afternoon after a crash with injuries temporarily shut down both the northbound and southbound sides. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. One vehicle that...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

