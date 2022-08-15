MUNCIE, Ind.— One thousand American flags will wave on the lawn at Minnetrista beside the White River Greenway during Flags of Honor this September. Flags of Honor, presented by the Exchange Club of Muncie, is an annual event for families and visitors to join together once a year at Minnetrista in a united show of patriotism. The display will begin with a small collection of flags on Sunday, September 4. The complete display of 1,000 flags will be installed the following Tuesday and run through Monday, September 12.

