munciejournal.com
Community Organizations Awarded Grants From Community Foundation
MUNCIE, IN—Grants totaling $686,726 were awarded from The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County to benefit the community between June and August 2022. Most grants are awarded through permanently endowed funds that benefit our community today and always. The Community Foundation serves all residents of Delaware County. The...
Accutech Systems Corp. Among Fastest Growing Companies in Nation
The company earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 2022, based on revenue growth. MUNCIE, IN— Accutech Systems Corp. is growing faster than 99.93 percent of private companies in the United States, according to a recent announcement from Inc. magazine. The publication named Accutech an “Inc. 5000” company...
Governor Holcomb Recognizes Delaware County Businesses
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers awarded 47 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half-Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state. Delaware County businesses are highlighted in yellow below.
Students Can Learn a String Instrument Through Youth Symphony Orchestras of East Central Indiana
MUNCIE, IN—For over 50 years, the Youth Symphony Orchestras of East Central Indiana has served this area with string and orchestral instruction for students who are in high school and younger. Ensembles are taught by area string educators who have many years of experience and a passion for youth who want to learn a string instrument (violin, viola, cello, and bass) in an orchestral setting.
Gainbridge Field Ribbon Cutting Introduces Muncie’s New ‘Field of Dreams’
MUNCIE, IN—The new, improved and renamed Gainbridge Field at McCullough Park was celebrated yesterday with a ribbon cutting ceremony for members of the public and dignitaries from Ball State University, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and local city government officials. It’s the 110th park project by the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.
Mark Your Calendar for Flags of Honor, September 4-12
MUNCIE, Ind.— One thousand American flags will wave on the lawn at Minnetrista beside the White River Greenway during Flags of Honor this September. Flags of Honor, presented by the Exchange Club of Muncie, is an annual event for families and visitors to join together once a year at Minnetrista in a united show of patriotism. The display will begin with a small collection of flags on Sunday, September 4. The complete display of 1,000 flags will be installed the following Tuesday and run through Monday, September 12.
A New Class of Heroes Gets Hearts Pumping in Elementary Schools
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 150,000 elementary students in Indiana will be encouraged to “Be the Torch” for better health by a new cast of characters that are part of the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge™ campaign. Eight heart heroes, characterized as dragons, each represent...
Muncie Police Department Installing 22 License Plate Reading Cameras To Solve and Reduce Violent Crime
MUNCIE, IN— Today, the Muncie Police Department and City of Muncie announce the deployment of 22 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras intended to solve and reduce violent crime. The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
