Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WAFF
Construction underway for new kid’s gym in Huntsville area
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents, this story is for you and your children. A brand new kid’s sensory gym that is catering to all children will open soon in Owens Cross Roads. Owners Joaquin and Vanessa Tucker have announced the location of the gym for the first...
WAFF
SCOUTED: A look at this year’s Crush Wine and Food Fest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of the most anticipated events in north Alabama is just around the corner!. Crush Wine and Food Festival is returning to downtown Huntsville for it’s 8th year! September 19 - 25, experience a week of wine, spirits, and culinary bliss through tastings, dinners and much more.
WAFF
Meet Luke Bruce, Food City’s Employee of the Month
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Luke Bruce was recently named Employee of the Month at Food City in Albertville. Bruce was diagnosed with Autism as a child, but that doesn’t keep him from his favorite job. He does some of his best work in the produce section where he re-stocks fruit, packs fresh veggies and of course puts a smile on everyone’s face.
WAFF
Restaurant Week in Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - August is culinary month, and for 10 days foodies are celebrating Restaurant Week around the Rocket City. The week is dedicated to highlighting some of the area’s delicious food and restaurants. If there is a new restaurant you have been wanting to try, check out to see if they have any special deals going on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Lanes of Whitesburg Dr. to close for construction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that it will be closing lanes of Whitesburg Dr. during the daytime starting Thursday. According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, lanes will be closed so that a cast iron pipe can be replaced in the area. The closures will impact the southbound...
WAFF
Bonanza plane goes down near Huntsville Executive Airport
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday a small plane went down just short of the runway at Huntsville Executive Airport. According to a witness on the scene, the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza. The witness says that the pilot was the only person in the plane and believes that engine failure caused the crash.
WAFF
Huntsville advocacy group going door to door ahead of municipal election
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Vote Huntsville is knocking on doors to get out the vote. For weeks, they’ve been making sure people living in districts two, three and four know all about the upcoming municipal election. They aren’t endorsing a candidate or policy, Their only agenda is raising awareness...
WAFF
Overnight fire destroys Gatlin Road mobile home in Toney
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Toney mobile home was destroyed in an overnight fire on Gatlin Road. According to firefighters on the scene just off Highway 53, the home is a complete loss. The homeowner was not inside at the time of the fire. The fire is believed to have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
WAFF
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home,...
WAFF
Fayetteville Animal Services
Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home. HPD, NADTF discusses 2022 drug overdoses, recent arrests. Updated: 5 hours ago. HPD, NADTF discusses 2022 drug overdoses, recent arrests. Controversial post by Lawrence County Republican Party. Updated:...
WAFF
Huntsville Magistrate Trial Delayed
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Magistrate Daniel Todd Cranor will head to court in September after his bench trial was delayed on Tuesday. This comes after Prosecutors requested a delay during court on Tuesday in order to review more evidence in the case. The request was granted. Cranor was set...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Decision 2022: A run for district four Huntsville City Council member
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville City Council positions are up for election and two Huntsville leaders are trying to claim the district four job. Incumbent of over thirty years, Bill Kling, is facing off against Mark Clouser, a retired Huntsville firefighter and businessman. Between the two of them they...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are looking for an alleged credit card culprit who investigators say took advantage of a distracted parent. Police are hoping you can help bring this man to justice. Police are still looking for other people in the area. Charles Edward Lee is wanted for Criminal...
WAFF
New traffic light installation in progress on Hwy. 231
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that a new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Hwy. 231 and Steger Rd. in Meridianville. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the installation will disrupt motorists in the area. According to a Facebook post...
WAFF
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. Off-duty Decatur police...
WAFF
Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in...
WAFF
Legendary UAH hockey coach has passed away
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville legendary hockey coach Doug Ross passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday. Ross started leading the Chargers hockey team in 1982 and carried the team to two club-level national championships before the team transitioned into the NCAA era.
WAFF
Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the investigation of a weekend shooting on McCrary Street. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, investigators arrested Willie Preston on the charge of aggravated assault-attempted murder shortly before 5 p.m. on August 18. Officers were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of McCrary and Boundary Ave.
WAFF
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man regarding theft
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man regarding a theft that happened at a Texaco. Deputies want to question a six foot tall male who weighs between 220 and 230 pounds. If you know this man, contact investigator John...
Comments / 0