Student stabbed multiple times at Jefferson High School in Greeley

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
GREELEY, Colo. — A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley was stabbed multiple times Monday morning.

The stabbing occurred in a school hallway around 11:40 a.m. as students were going on their lunch break.

Parents were notified and the school was placed on lockdown status, officials said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are listed as “stable.” Their exact condition is not known, but they are expected to survive, officials said in an update.

The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody without incident and transported to Platte Valley Youth Services, a juvenile intake facility. They ran from the school after the stabbing and were taken into custody around 1:30 p.m., according to an email sent to parents by the school district.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree assault and interference with staff/faculty/students, according to Greeley police.

Additional information about the victim and suspect will not be released due to their age, police said.

There is no ongoing threat, and no one else was injured.

A school district spokesperson said the Greeley Police Department provides school resource officers (SROs) to its campuses.

According Kent Keller, Greeley PD public information officer, the SRO Unit — when fully staffed — consists of five officers and one sergeant. The unit serves more than 22,000 students and faculty members.

"Collectively they provide police service to all of the schools within our jurisdiction. As of today, that number sits at over 50 high schools, middle schools, elementary schools, charter schools and private schools," Keller said in a statement. "We currently have a vacant SRO position and the SRO sergeant that is a floating position until filled as well."

Two SROs were on-duty Monday when the stabbing occurred, and both were at the police department when the call came out. According to Keller, the call came out at 11:43 a.m., and the first officer — a patrol officer — arrived at the school five minutes later.

Three SROs are assigned to the primary public high schools — Greeley West, Greeley Central and Northridge — while two SROs float between the various elementary, middle, alternative and charter schools, Keller explained.

Greeley PD is handling the investigation, and the school district said there will be increased security on campus beginning Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released

Comments / 8

Guest
3d ago

On the first day back to school. It's going to be a long school year. Prayers for our kids. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
11
Gina La Mar
3d ago

my daughter graduated at this school just last year! prayers to the staff there, this had to of really set the tone for this school year and that sucks because the staff is amazing 😍 prayers to the victim, the family and also the family of the young man who now faces life changing charges. 🙏❤️

Reply
3
Julie Munoz
3d ago

What the Heck and Why such disregard for human life??!Prayers for the injured, the perpetrator, the students, staff families and community.

Reply
3
 

