O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Downtown Art & Farmers Market Hosts Pop Up In East El Paso Friday
East El Paso, get ready; the Downtown Arts & Farmers Market is heading to Beast Urban Park today. The City of El Paso will be hosting its first-ever Downtown Art and Farmers Market, in partnership with District 5 City Representative Isabel Salcido, today, Friday, August 19, at Beast Urban Park in East El Paso.
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
Beggars In El Paso Could Up Their Game with Vision Like This
We surely have noticed a lot of homeless people scattered around El Paso over the years. There are some homeless people in El Paso you come across that work for their donations. Now by work, I am talking about the homeless people that will make someone's donation worthwhile. For example,...
The Happiest Cities in the Nation Includes the Sun City- Is That Weird?
I don't know how but, somehow, El Paso has made it to a list of "happiest cities in the nation". I checked, it's not El Paso, COLORADO, it's actually El Paso, TEXAS! The 915, the Sun City. If you're wondering why I'm so shocked, it's not because I don't think...
First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
Things to do in El Paso this Weekend
EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
Famed Artist Bordalo II Works On 64 Ft Mural In Downtown El Paso
Famous Portuguese artist Bordalo II begins work on 64 foot mural in downtown El Paso. Early this week, Bordalo II (pronounced Bordalo Segundo) arrived in El Paso with his team and immediately got to work on the giant mural installation at the One San Jacinto Plaza building. The world-renowned Portuguese...
Sandwich Lovers Invited To Earl Of Sandwich Grand Opening in Far East El Paso
Sandwich lovers unite! The sandwich that started it all is soon opening its doors in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich will be opening its first El Paso location Friday, August 19, 2022 and the community is invited to a special grand opening celebration!. “The people of El Paso...
West El Paso Is Getting a TikTok Famous Crumbl Cookies Location
There’s going to be a third Crumbl Cookies location in El Paso. The cookie shop that has taken the nation by storm with its warm, gooey gourmet cookies already has a location in the Eastlake Marketplace and at The Market at Pebble Hills, and now the TikTok-famous sweets are coming to the west side.
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
It’s Amazing What Beautiful Art You Can Find Around El Paso
El Paso artists are talented. No doubt about it. Anytime we see some truly amazing art around town, we HAVE to share it. Recently we've seen some amazing art made out of trash & some beautiful murals as tributes to the Uvalde shooting. Well we have some more art to...
A Humble Barber Will Help the Homeless In El Paso with Free Cuts
An El Paso man will be taking some time next week to help out the homeless in the El Paso community. Mr. OG Colorworks aka Oscar Garcia wants to help out the homeless and give them somewhat of a revamp. If you have never been homeless then you have no...
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
Rock Out With Bands You’ll Get To See Live In El Paso Soon
Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national rock release & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: The Q rocks 5-7pm with Q Connected. This week we're getting into the metal spirit with Las Cruces's own Cordova. A...
KVIA
Three people threatened with AR-15 and handgun in east El Paso incident
EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested after threatening three others in east El Paso with weapons, according to El Paso police. The incident happened Wednesday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Gambel Quail. Police say two men and a woman threatened three victims at a...
Take A Spirit Walk After Sundown At The Concordia Cemetery Crawl
Reserve your spot for the upcoming Sundown Walk With The Spirits Cemetery Crawl at Concordia this fall. Walk with the spirits during a ghost tour like no other during the Sundown Walk With The Spirits Cemetery Crawl that will make the hair stand up on the back of your neck.
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
Las Cruces Is Getting A New Movie Studio & We Should Be Excited
El Paso loves movies. I know. Shocker right? We have a huge love for the arts here. Plenty of El Pasoans get involved in cinema & make something of themselves. And we certainly love seeing our city appear on the big screen. Well we can't forget our neighbors in Las...
El Paso Downtown Art & Farmers Market Hosting Last Evening Farmers Market of the Summer
Haven’t been able to make it to a Saturday Downtown Art and Farmers Market?. If you have to work, have chores to do, or errands to run on Saturdays you don’t have to always miss out on locally made arts and crafts. August Evening Market. The city-sponsored Downtown...
