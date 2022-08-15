Read full article on original website
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Rockford celebrates end of new summer program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District held an event on Wednesday to celebrate the end of a new summer program. Summer CampED was a success. The celebration took place Wednesday afternoon at Terry Lee Wells Memorial Park, next to Haskell School. Those in attendance got free food and drinks in addition to playing […]
WIFR
School supply giveaway through United Faith back-to-school fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Faith Missionary Baptist church is hosting a back-to-school fair that’s sure to get students started on the right foot for the upcoming semester. From 10 to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, families are invited to stop by 250 N. Pierpoint Avenue in Rockford to...
WIFR
Last days for stateline area pools
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids are headed back-to-school which means its also time for area pools to close for the season. Here’s a list of final swimming days for some of the pools and water parks in the stateline:. August 14 - Alpine Pool in Rockford. August 21 -...
Two Of America’s Best Bars Are Within Easy Driving Distance From Rockford
Putting together a list of the "best" anything guarantees one thing: an argument. Whether it's movies, music, sports teams, foods, or even drinking establishments, people have their own ideas about what's "the best." Nonetheless, another website recently published their list of the best bars in America, and you could be...
Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets
If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
WIFR
New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.
WIFR
Veterans and First Responders Paddle event planned for Aug. 21
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, active military members, first responders and their families can attend a free event at Rock Cut State Park on Sunday, August 21. Fire Department Coffee and Rocktown Adventures are partnering for the Veterans and First Responders Paddle. Staff from Rocktown Adventures will offer introductory instruction before families take to Pierce Lake in kayaks or pedal boats.
WIFR
Inscape’s “Labor of Love” Concert
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Inscape Collective will be hosting their Labor of Love concert, featuring music from Trinadora and the poetry of Rockford’s poet laureate Christine Swanberg, at 201 7th Street, Rockford, on September 2. You can browse among the unique treasures of the inscape Collective store before and...
nbc15.com
Three area health care providers presented with Health Care Hero awards
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three healthcare workers were recognized for their dedication to their professions and presented with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Hero awards. A Health Care Advisory Board evaluated those nominated for the award and selected three who go above and beyond the call of...
Rockford Rescue Mission needs volunteers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit is calling on the public for help in feeding those in need. Rockford Rescue Mission is in need of volunteers. Administrators said that they, like many others, have been hit hard by labor shortages. Plus, the mission is experiencing a wave of COVID-19 cases in its program departments. […]
WIFR
McEachran winery plans to close this year
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local, hidden treasure has announced plans to close its doors. After 12 years, McEachran Homestead Winery is closing its shop and vineyard. The announcement comes two years after the passing of owner Dr. Herbert “Herb” Greenlee. Greenlee’s fifth-generation-owned farm on Wyman School Road...
Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
100fmrockford.com
Tom & Jerry’s to open fourth Rockford-area restaurant, first in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Tom & Jerry’s is bringing its gyros, Italian beef sandwiches, Angus beef cheeseburgers and other favorites to a new location on Riverside Boulevard. The local fast-dining chain plans to break ground at 7170 E. Riverside Blvd. next month with a goal of opening in December, said Bob Grottke, owner of Tom & Jerry’s. It is the restaurant chain’s fourth location.
WIFR
15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
Rockford holding resource fair for residents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community asked for help, and the City is responding. They will be hosting a “Community Resource Fair” on Wednesday. Two dozen agencies will be on hand to assist people with anything from employment to housing to mental health. City leaders said that this is a direct result of a […]
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
WIFR
Oral health linked to overall heath, according to dental experts
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Conscious oral hygiene is repeatedly linked to overall health and well-being by dental professionals and reaserchers. The signs and symptoms of over 100 serious medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer can often first be detected through a regular dental check-up.
Belvidere family still looking for closure two years after missing relative found killed
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was reported missing two years ago. He was found dead in a river near Chicago weeks later. The Gordon family is still struggling with the loss after the murder of Carl Gordon Jr. two years ago. They said that all they want is closure and justice for Carl. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL (Sorry)
Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL. Sorry about that. The witness only said “9th street”. Motorcycle Accident With Injuries. This morning around 6:20 a guy going WAY to fast wiped out on his motorcycle after hitting two road construction signs. I saw the whole thing, a construction worker called 911 while another neighbor and I tried to help until they came. Injuries were pretty severe.
