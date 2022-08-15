Read full article on original website
KRON4
Oakland may lose millions because it seeks to ‘shirk its responsibility’ to Wood Street residents
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is “seeking to shirk its responsibility” over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said.
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge
OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
NBC Bay Area
Cars Crash Into New Oakland Nonprofit Building, Destroy Donations Worth Thousands
A popular East Bay nonprofit’s plan to have a grand opening of its new building came to halt after cars plowed into it. Two cars were reportedly racing each other Thursday morning when they lost control and crashed into Oakland’s Homies Empowerment building on McCarther Boulevard. It happened...
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
KTVU FOX 2
Street racers slam into Oakland nonprofit 'Homies Empowerment' on opening day
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland nonprofit, Homies Empowerment, says its care center is displaced after two cars hit their building. An employee at the center on Thursday said one of the cars made it halfway inside their building at the corner of 77th and MacArthur Boulevard. Investigators believe the two...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Accident on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont Area
A Fremont PD officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard on the morning of Monday, August 16, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. A preliminary report...
SFGate
83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday on Buena Vista Road. The officials stated that an 80-year-old woman from Bakersfield was killed when she pulled in front of a big rig on [..]
RV burned in latest fire at Wood Street encampment in Oakland
(KRON) — A fire destroyed a recreational vehicle on Wood Street in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. Earlier, crews had responded to a fire near 26th and Wood Street in West Oakland, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. The location matches that of the sprawling Wood Street homeless encampment, a site […]
KTVU FOX 2
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21
Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
Man shot, injured in West Oakland near Market Street
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim went to the […]
oaklandside.org
A Black and woman-owned screen printing shop opens in East Oakland
Rita Forte grew up on Olive Street in deep East Oakland and spent most of her youth pursuing a music career as DJ BackSide. Forte produced a slew of mixtapes during the Hyphy era of the 2000s, played at house parties, and worked as a DJ for the hip-hop radio station KMEL.
Smashed cars, terrified pedestrians, physical threats: Reckless driver jolts 22nd St. (VIDEO)
A driver spun out of control Wednesday evening in the Mission District, leaving mangled cars in his wake — as well as a neighborhood of shaken residents who say traffic accidents and reckless driving are getting worse. The driver of a blue sports car was seen doing donuts in...
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department.
cupertinotoday.com
Santa Clara police to host DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday 8/19
The Santa Clara Police Department has partnered with the California Office of Traffic Safety to conduct a Driving Under the Influence and Driver’s License Checkpoint to educate motorists and drivers on the importance of safe driving and the dangers of impaired driving. The event will be held on Friday,...
NBC Bay Area
$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets
A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
The Only Way For Some People To Stay In San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
