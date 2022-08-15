ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
Multi-Vehicle Accident on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont Area

A Fremont PD officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard on the morning of Monday, August 16, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. A preliminary report...
83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
RV burned in latest fire at Wood Street encampment in Oakland

(KRON) — A fire destroyed a recreational vehicle on Wood Street in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. Earlier, crews had responded to a fire near 26th and Wood Street in West Oakland, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. The location matches that of the sprawling Wood Street homeless encampment, a site […]
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work

SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21

Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
Man shot, injured in West Oakland near Market Street

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim went to the […]
A Black and woman-owned screen printing shop opens in East Oakland

Rita Forte grew up on Olive Street in deep East Oakland and spent most of her youth pursuing a music career as DJ BackSide. Forte produced a slew of mixtapes during the Hyphy era of the 2000s, played at house parties, and worked as a DJ for the hip-hop radio station KMEL.
$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets

A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
