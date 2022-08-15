ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Food delivery person reportedly assaulted in BG

A food delivery person was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to a panic alarm set off by the driver at 12:57 a.m. The driver was found non-responsive in the driver’s seat...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Team Depot volunteers begin work to improve Courageous Acres facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Team Depot volunteers visited Courageous Acres Thursday to being improvements on the facility. 100 associates and leaders from the Home Depot Direct Fulfillment Center are donating their time and skills to help make these improvements possible. Courageous Community Services says a small team visited Courageous Acres,...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wayne, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Huron, OH
City
Toledo, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Fire Chief Resigns; Accepts Position With State Fire Marshal

CHIEF SLUDER… Wauseon’s Fire Chief Rick Sluder stands with the chief vehicle for the fire department. Chief Sluder’s resignation was accepted by city council and will take effect on September 11th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder’s r... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
WAUSEON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
13abc.com

SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen

There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms. Updated: 6 hours ago. 8/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Retirement#Localevent#Local Life#Urban Construction
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

WLS prepares bus drivers with active shooter training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are training Washington Local Schools bus drivers and bus monitors on how to properly respond to an active shooter situation. TPD says it’s a scenario that no one wants to prepare for, but it’s important to leave no stone unturned with school shootings happening around the country,
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Beacon

Oak Harbor Library has ‘Smell of Catsup!’

Walk down memory Lane with at the Oak Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. when “The J Weller Company, The Smell That Everyone Loved,” will be presented by Gary Finke, along with local historians Dick Martin and John Liske. For many of kin and around Oak Harbor, the smell of catsup in the air meant it was almost time for summer to end and school to start!
OAK HARBOR, OH
13abc.com

Reynolds Road construction impacts local business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Abraham Abouahmed opened City Hall Grille and Drinks in 1979 and while business is usually booming, the bridge replacement on Reynolds Road has impacted traffic. At one point construction even caused the facility to go without water. " We had to close up when the water...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy