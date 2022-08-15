Walk down memory Lane with at the Oak Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. when “The J Weller Company, The Smell That Everyone Loved,” will be presented by Gary Finke, along with local historians Dick Martin and John Liske. For many of kin and around Oak Harbor, the smell of catsup in the air meant it was almost time for summer to end and school to start!

OAK HARBOR, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO