Bloomington, IN

Watch: IU football receivers coach Adam Henry fall camp Q&A

Watch as IU football receivers coach Adam Henry met with the media this week to discuss his position group. Henry comes to Indiana from the NFL, where he most recently coached with the Dallas Cowboys. He replaces Grant Heard, who took the same spot at Central Florida. For more background...
IU basketball summer development series: Race Thompson

With Indiana’s offseason roster changes behind us, we bring back our annual tradition of taking a closer look at the players expected to return to the program. Next up is power forward Race Thompson, who is training for his fifth year playing with Indiana, and sixth overall including a redshirt 2017-18 season.
