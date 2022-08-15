Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football receivers coach Adam Henry fall camp Q&A
Watch as IU football receivers coach Adam Henry met with the media this week to discuss his position group. Henry comes to Indiana from the NFL, where he most recently coached with the Dallas Cowboys. He replaces Grant Heard, who took the same spot at Central Florida. For more background...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball summer development series: Race Thompson
With Indiana’s offseason roster changes behind us, we bring back our annual tradition of taking a closer look at the players expected to return to the program. Next up is power forward Race Thompson, who is training for his fifth year playing with Indiana, and sixth overall including a redshirt 2017-18 season.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (8/16)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
Gabe Cupps and several IU basketball targets to play fundraiser game for Kentucky flood victims
Class of 2023 IU basketball point guard commit Gabe Cupps and several top college prospects from the Midwest are joining forces to benefit the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the American Red Cross. The Midwest Charity Classic basketball game is August 27th at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky.
Comments / 0