West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

Palm Beach School Board: District 6 candidates

District 6 for the Palm Beach School Board includes the area of Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and the Glades. Since 2010, Marcia Andrews has represented the district on the board. Andrews is up for re-election this year, and faces four challengers: Jeff Browning, grandfather, sports coach, and former general contractor,...
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Boynton Beach ends decision to merge with PBSO

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tonight the Boynton Beach City Commission voted to end the potential merger with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Mayor Ty Penserga said the decision ultimately came down to finances, stressing pension liabilities made the merger no longer feasible. The motion to end discussions with...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
DANIA BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man found dead on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach identified

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police identified the man found dead in the middle of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. A motorist first saw the body early Monday morning near NW 12th Avenue and the ramp to I-95. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jad Claude Camille of Boynton...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday

Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

