Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took PlaceLincoln ReportPalm Beach, FL
The Salty Donut opening soon in West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
cw34.com
Palm Beach School Board: District 6 candidates
District 6 for the Palm Beach School Board includes the area of Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and the Glades. Since 2010, Marcia Andrews has represented the district on the board. Andrews is up for re-election this year, and faces four challengers: Jeff Browning, grandfather, sports coach, and former general contractor,...
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
cw34.com
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
cw34.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad and hazmat team to Boynton Beach community
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspicious package drew the bomb squad and hazmat crews to a community near Boynton Beach on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a home along Canyon Bay Lane in the Canyon Lakes community received a suspicious package on Monday. The homeowners...
cw34.com
Boynton Beach ends decision to merge with PBSO
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tonight the Boynton Beach City Commission voted to end the potential merger with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Mayor Ty Penserga said the decision ultimately came down to finances, stressing pension liabilities made the merger no longer feasible. The motion to end discussions with...
cw34.com
Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
cw34.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
cw34.com
Man found dead on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach identified
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police identified the man found dead in the middle of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. A motorist first saw the body early Monday morning near NW 12th Avenue and the ramp to I-95. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jad Claude Camille of Boynton...
New lockbox program aims to improve fire-rescue response time for seniors
Delray Beach Fire Rescue responds to more calls about senior falls than any other type. But a new program is making it easier for firefighters to help.
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday
Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
cw34.com
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
Golf cart injuries among children on the rise
It’s no surprise that golf carts are popular in the Sunshine State, as there are more than 1,000 golf courses in Florida. But the carts are not just being used on the green anymore.
Doorbell camera captures black bear in driveway of home
A Palm Beach Gardens woman was surprised after reviewing her doorbell camera footage and finding a large bear wandering in her driveway.
Miami New Times
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
DeSantis' teacher recruitment plan sparks concerns among educators
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his efforts to get first responders in the classroom. But his efforts are coming with controversy.
cw34.com
Police: Delray doctor arrested for using dumbbells to smash partner's car mirrors
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Orthopedic Surgeon from Delray Beach was arrested on Tuesday after police say he beat his significant other and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to her belongings. The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday after a woman said...
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
WPBF News 25
