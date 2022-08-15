ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

West Virginia state senator calls for Manchin to explain Inflation Reduction Act support

By Alexandra Weaver
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuGew_0hI9yb0t00

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — A West Virginia State Senator from Tucker County wants U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) to explain his support for a $430 billion tax and spending bill dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

State Sen. Randy Smith (R-Tucker), who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy, Industry and Mining, Monday said he will invite Manchin to explain to the rest of the committee why he supports the bill .

In a press release from the West Virginia Senate, Smith said that several other members of the state legislature he has spoken to are “extremely disappointed” in Senator Manchin for joining with Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to support a bill that “will devastate West Virginia’s coal industry.”

Here’s what’s in the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping health and climate bill passed Sunday

The bill includes incentives for businesses and consumers to deploy and use lower-carbon and carbon-free energy sources, increasing royalties companies must pay in order to extract gas on public lands and waters and many other measures .

“Senator Manchin has always said he can’t vote for a bill unless he feels like he can go back home and explain why,” Sen. Smith said in the release. “That’s all we’re asking for with this visit. We’d like the chance to hear directly from him and allow him the opportunity to talk to us face to face about why he voted the way he did.”

According to the release, the next time the committee meets is in September, then it will meet again in November, though Smith will work to schedule the special meeting as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 8

Jerry Ciccolella
3d ago

I might help the Senator he did it to move WV out of the past and into the future and he hopes the chip part of the bill will replace the jobs that may be lost to coal yrs from now!

Reply(4)
5
Related
WOWK 13 News

Governor Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

PARKERSBURG, WV (WTRF)—On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
WOWK 13 News

Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia Senate#Senate Committee#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House
WOWK 13 News

Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
WOWK 13 News

T-bone crash with entrapment in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says a two-vehicle crash happened on Goff Mountain Road near the Taco Bell in Cross Lanes on Wednesday. The T-bone crash entrapped and injured one person. Emergency responders had to pull the person out of the vehicle. Rescue Engines 231 and 234 with Tyler Mountain […]
CROSS LANES, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Associated Press

Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man armed with an AR-15 dies in a shootout after trying to breach FBI offices in Cincinnati. A Pennsylvania man is arrested after he posts death threats against agents on social media. In cyberspace, calls for armed uprisings and civil war grow stronger. This could be just the beginning, federal authorities and private extremism monitors warn. A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former president. Law enforcement officials across the country are warning and being warned about an increase in threats and the potential for violent attacks on federal agents or buildings in the wake of the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Experts who study radicalization and online disinformation — such as Trump’s aggressive false claims about a stolen election — note that the recent increase was sparked by a legal search of Trump’s Florida home. What might happen in the event of arrests or indictments?
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy