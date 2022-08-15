Children of fallen BRPD officer walked into school by local law enforcement

PRARIEVILLE, La. ( BRPROUD ) – Local law enforcement showed up at Oak Grove Primary School on Monday morning.

Members of those agencies “escorted to class two children of fallen Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Officer Matthew Gerald,” according to Ascension Public Schools.







The BRPD officer was one of three police officers that was shot and killed on July 17, 2016.

Officer Gerald’s children are named Fynleigh and Falyn.

“Fynleigh is starting 4th grade and Falyn began kindergarten this year at Oak Grove Primary School,” according to Ascension Public Schools.

Their mother, Dechia, works as a bus driver in the school system.

Dechia “found out she was pregnant with Falyn after Gerald passed away,” according to Ascension Public Schools.

