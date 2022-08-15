Boston Red Sox roster moves: Jaylin Davis optioned to Worcester, more transactions coming as Rob Refsnyder will return vs. Pirates

Read full article on original website
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
BT says Aaron Hicks has to go: 'You cannot look worse as a professional center fielder'
After Monday’s brutal performance both at the plate and in center field, Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have to move on from the struggling Aaron Hicks.
Sal rips Giancarlo Stanton for still being out: 'Get out there!'
Giancarlo Stanton has been out nearly a month, and Sal Licata is fed up with hearing about the Yankee slugger’s extended recovery timelines.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement
On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
Middleboro falls in opening game at LLWS: 'Let’s play Saturday and see what happens'
Representing the New England region at the 75th annual Little League World Series, Middleboro learned that the world's premier teams can produce a lot of highlights on the biggest stage. And with ESPN having air time to fill during a two-hour-and-28-minute rain delay on Wednesday, the Nolensville Little League team...
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Connor Paronto, John Mullen lead Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars past Midwest Plains, into LLWS Championship & more
Behind seven strong innings from starting pitcher Connor Paronto, which featured one run and three strikeouts, the Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars clinched a spot in the Little League World Series championship game following Thursday’s 6-1 win over the Midwest Plains Region. The New England Regional champions improved to...
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
NBA Analysis Network
1 Fresh Trade To Land Kevin Durant With Boston Celtics
As the NBA offseason continues forward, the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant are still swirling. Right now, it appears that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to trade for arguably the NBA’s best player. However, it would come at a high price with Jaylen Brown being among the pieces heading to Boston in return for Durant.
