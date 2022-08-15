ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Election protest filed to remove democrat from ballot in key NC Senate race

By Ashley Anderson, Michael Hyland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9GXF_0hI9yC8q00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Republicans have been gathering evidence for quite a while to support a claim that Democrat Valerie Jordan, a candidate in state Senate district 3, does not actually live in the district she’s running in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eI8cp_0hI9yC8q00
Valerie Jordan, NC Senate District 3 candidate

Republicans are arguing that she actually lives in Raleigh instead.

On Monday afternoon, an election protest was officially filed by Jordan’s opponent in the race, Bobby Hanig to get Jordan removed from the ballot. Hanig is a current Republican state representative and is seeking a seat in the state Senate.

Jordan has claimed she lives at an address in Warren County, though online records show she voted in Wake County as recently as the November 2020 election before changing her voter registration to Warren County after that.

Among the evidence compiled in the filing is a photo of Jordan with her car at her home in Raleigh.

What makes this a notable snag in the election process is that it’s happening in one of the key seats that will determine whether Republicans get a supermajority in North Carolina’s Senate this November.

Given that ballots are not far from being printed, the NC State Board of Elections has provided some insight to how this could pan out if Jordan does get removed from the ballot.

Under a general statute in North Carolina, a party’s nominee can withdraw at any time prior to when absentee ballots are first distributed. That is set to begin in just under 4 weeks, on September 9.

By law, the party of a nominee that withdraws timely may pick a replacement , according the NCSBE public information director, Patrick Gannon.

If that happens and is in enough time to change the name on the ballot, the replacement’s name will be placed on the ballots. If it’s not done in time, any votes for the withdrawn candidate will count for the replacement candidate .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 20

WratherNot
2d ago

I mean if she doesn't live there that should be dealt with but that evidence alone doesn't sound convincing to me. I could visit someone and be sitting in a car...

Reply
5
NCC 1701
3d ago

Republicans do this all the time but of course it's only a problem if Dems take a page from their playbook 😎

Reply
9
Greg Montgomery
3d ago

So when Dems do this Republicans scream and shout, but when Republicans do this, it's ok? 🤨

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Beasley stumps through N.C., says 'no voter should feel discounted'

Former State Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley is spending just as much time in rural areas of North Carolina as she's spending in major cities as she campaigns for Senate, she told NBC News. "No one should feel discounted, no one should feel a sense of disengagement," Beasley told NBC...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein’s last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger, Stein’s campaign filed a motion asking the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to grant a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law. Dating to at least 1931, the law makes it illegal to deliberately disseminate a false “derogatory report” that could harm a candidate’s chance of election. The campaign’s motion comes as a Wake County district attorney prepares to empanel a grand jury in the case. The motion urged that the district attorney be blocked from enforcing what the campaign called “an overbroad, poorly tailored criminal libel law” while the court assesses whether it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Elections
City
Raleigh, NC
wcti12.com

After multiple complaints, North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State Senate#Republicans#Election State#Democrat#Nc Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?

Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
POLITICS
CBS 17

CBS 17

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy