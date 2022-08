Three Westchester County massage parlors are now closed due to prostitution.

Police say they are located in the Village of Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

The businesses include Horizon Spa, Moon Spa One and Sunflowers Reflexology Spa.

Police say several individuals offered to engage in sexual conduct with undercover officers for a fee.

Two other parlors in the area were also closed for not having a license to do business.