Car Crashes Into Local Church, No Injuries Reported
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of a car crashing into a local church on Fischer Boulevard this morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. where police and EMS units were dispatched to St. Justin’s Church regarding a car crashing into a building.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles while crossing N.J. city street, authorities say
A pedestrian died after being struck by multiple vehicles late Thursday while attempting to cross a street in Elizabeth, authorities said. The victim, whose name and age were withheld, was struck about 11:30 p.m. while crossing in the area of Spring Street and North Avenue, city officials said Friday morning.
Plainfield investigating breach of police evidence trailer
A Plainfield Police evidence trailer was burglarized last week, and authorities are trying to account for what may have been stolen from it. The police department used the trailer on the 300 block of East 4th Street to store overflow evidence off-site, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sheets said. The...
More Details Provided On Police Car Crash
TOMS RIVER – A police officer and another driver both suffered minor injuries after their cars collided on Sunday, August 14 at around 9 p.m., police said. The officer was responding to a boat running aground near Middle Sedge. The emergency lights and siren were on, said police spokesperson Jillian Messina.
Pedestrian Killed In Route 37 Crash
TOMS RIVER – A man was found deceased in the shoulder of Route 37 after being hit by a car early this morning, police said. Around 5:45 a.m., the Toms River Police Department were dispatched to the area of Route 37 E and Marian Street regarding a man wandering in the street in the westbound lanes. Shortly after, the department received another call that a pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lanes.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Fischer Blvd and Wake Forest Drive. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
Motorcyclist, 19, Rear-Ended, Killed In I-195 Crash: State Police
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was rear-ended by an SUV on Interstate 195, authorities said. Mohammad A. Abbas was riding west near milepost 5.7 in Robbinsville at 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 when a Nissan Rogue driven by Shannon B. Monsell, 34, of Ringoes struck his motorcycle from behind, New Jersey State Police said.
Dangerous Ocean County Intersection To Get Traffic Light
MANCHESTER – The county will be upgrading a blinking light into a regular traffic light at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park. “We have needed this for some time now,” Mayor Robert Hudak told the public at a recent Township Council meeting. He...
ocscanner.news
MARLBORO: THREE VEHICLES COLLIDE KILLING MOTORCYCLIST
A three-vehicle collision that took place on a rural road in Marlboro Township over the weekend has left a Middlesex County motorcyclist dead and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, members of the Monmouth...
Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Route 46 Crash Causes Delays, Detours In Morris County
A crash on Route 46 was causing serious delays and detours in Morris County, authorities said. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in Parsippany shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, police said. The far right lane of Route 46 east at New Road was closed and all...
ocscanner.news
LAVALLETTE: CAR VS MOTORCYCLE WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle/car accident at the intersection of Route 35 and Kerr Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle need EMS for glass injuries. The condition of the rider is not yet known. This is a developing story and should additional information become available, we will update our page. Avoid the area as traffic is anticipated to back up.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to six years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2), and five years NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4), both relative to an incident that occurred in Brick Township on September 22, 2021. The sentences will run concurrently. Muldrow pled guilty to both charges before Judge Gizinski on June 27, 2022.
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Man Arrested For Killing Father
HAZLET – A man has been arrested and criminally charged after breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, resulting in one death, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, has been charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in connection with the death of Nikoi Kotey, 77, as well as injuring a 67-year-old female.
Boating Injuries Still Under Investigation
TOMS RIVER – Police are still investigating a boat that ran aground, causing several of the occupants to be injured – one seriously. “There was a total of eight occupants on board and three were ejected,” said Trooper Charles Marchan of the New Jersey State Police. John P. Boyle III, 58, of Bedminster, was operating the vessel at around 9 p.m. on August 14. He sustained moderate injuries.
Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk
Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
5-Car Crash Under Investigation
MANCHESTER – First responders said there were two serious injuries in a five-car collision yesterday near the intersection of Lacey Road and Manchester Boulevard. Police said a Honda Accord was heading west on Manchester Boulevard at around 11 a.m. on August 14 when the driver didn’t notice that multiple vehicles in front of him had stopped at a red light. He rear-ended a Nissan Kick, pushing it into the oncoming lane. The Honda then collided into a Saturn Aurora, which then collided with a Toyota Tundra, which then collided with a Hyundai Sante Fe.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: HAZLET MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FATHER
A Hazlet man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home yesterday and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, is charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE OVERNIGHT
Firefighters fought an intense fire in a single family home on Whitesville Road overnight. We have a report that one fire fighter was taken to Kimball for treatment. No additional information is available at this time. photo courtesy of Pleasant Plains Fire Dept. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousNJ STATE POLICE NEED...
NJ.com
