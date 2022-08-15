Read full article on original website
Hey Berkshire County, What Was The First CD You Bought?
This may make you feel a bit older. Today is the 40th Anniversary of the CD. Back when they first came out, everyone called them compact discs. But as they became so commonplace, everyone started calling them CDs. The CD was first produced in a factory in Germany. The very...
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media with...
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
5 Reasons Why the Berkshires is the Place to be During the Fall
Residents of the Berkshires know that our county is quite the gem, that's why they live here. Others hear about Berkshire County from afar and after visiting and touring the area, fall in love with our culture and sights and as a result, make Berkshire County their new home or second home. Who could blame them? The Berkshires has something for everyone whether it's food, arts, music, theater, museums, beautiful natural bodies of water and the list goes on and on. Not to mention the people.
Intense Storm Rips Thru Albany Festival for 20 Mins – Video Shows Aftermath!
An Intense Storm Unloaded on a Festival in Albany yesterday - Check Out the Damage in the video and Gallery Below!. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm on Wednesday when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
The Dream Center In Pittsfield Has Backpacks And More For Kids!
The Dream Center will be giving away backpacks that are filled with school supplies this weekend. This is open for all children returning to school from PreK through High School. It will be a fun-filled Back to School Giveaway Event at the Berkshire Dream Center on Sunday, August 21st at...
Whiskey City Returns to South Berkshire This Weekend for a Great Cause
There's one thing that can't be denied and that's the fact that Berkshire County loves Whiskey City, when we hold our Sounds of summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW, Tuesday nights in July and August, the community is extra excited about Whiskey City night. Whiskey City is always our biggest turnout with 500 plus people in attendance and they start arriving in droves early so they can get a good spot on the lawn.
An Amazing Drum Battle in Berkshire County Took Place on Aug. 9 (VIDEO)
Berkshire County has a plethora of talented musicians and each year our local radio stations host summer concert series events including Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, and Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington. Berkshire County residents love to come out to these concerts to watch, dance, and sing along with their favorite local bands.
The North Adams Fall Foliage Parade Is Coming This Fall With Some Changes
I don't know about you but I am so excited for fall here, especially in North Adams!. This year the fall annual parade celebrates a fun theme honoring all your favorite holidays. We here at WUPE love to be a part of this event!. The theme this year means honoring...
From Harry Potter To Leaf Peeping Mt. Greylock Has Put Berkshire County On The Map
So many people enjoy Greylock Mountain pretty much all year long. There are so many things to do from camping, hiking, the scenery, Cross-country skiing, Hiking, Hunting, Mountain biking, Snowmobiling, Educational programs, and Leaf peeping. At 3,491 feet, Mount Greylock is the highest point here in Massachusetts. This wonderful area...
New York City's 9/11 Tribute Museum closes its doors
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan closed its doors permanently Wednesday after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses.
6 Restaurants in Pittsfield Are Essential Must-Visits in the Berkshires
The Berkshires has a lot of attractive restaurants throughout its place in western Massachusetts. It has so many around the region, sometimes it can be tough to narrow down just the right spot to make your way to for a fantastic meal. Of course, if you stick to the heart of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, you have six great options.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
iBerkshires.com
Historic Store at Five Corners Reopens in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Under new ownership and management, the Store at Five Corners reopened Tuesday morning for the first time in more than two years. The store and cafe, built in 1770 and located in the town's Five Corners Historic District, had been closed since July 2020. The 252-year-old building, originally a tavern, went through several recent owners before being purchased by the nonprofit Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association in January of this year.
This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!
There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?
One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
iBerkshires.com
Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy
SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
Are You Ready For A Tradition Everyone Looks Forward To Every Year?
Polish blood is flowing through my veins. Like the song "Love and Peace Polka" from Happie Louie (Louis Dusseault God Rest His Soul). If you come from a Polish family like I do, you probably know what that song is and who sings it. What inspired me to like music such as "Polka," goes back to the day's of hanging out at my Babchia's (Polish word for grandmother) (Joan Pause also known as "Polka Joan") house watching this local TV program.
