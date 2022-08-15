Notre Dame de Sion – Notre Dame de Sion, 10631 Wornall Rd., will be opening its newly constructed Science Atrium in September. Around 15,000 square feet of renovated space will allow for four science labs, a new entrance and STEM atrium as well as new publications lab, collaborative student spaces, and teacher workspace. The renovation will be a nice feature when the school hosts the International Schools Conference this spring, attracting students from all over the world, including England, Australia, Brazil, France. Sion students will also see an increase in international and intranational service trips in conjunction with St. Thomas More School.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO