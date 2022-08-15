Read full article on original website
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What’s new for private schools in south KC
Notre Dame de Sion – Notre Dame de Sion, 10631 Wornall Rd., will be opening its newly constructed Science Atrium in September. Around 15,000 square feet of renovated space will allow for four science labs, a new entrance and STEM atrium as well as new publications lab, collaborative student spaces, and teacher workspace. The renovation will be a nice feature when the school hosts the International Schools Conference this spring, attracting students from all over the world, including England, Australia, Brazil, France. Sion students will also see an increase in international and intranational service trips in conjunction with St. Thomas More School.
North Kansas City School District tightens cell phone policy
North Kansas City School District said students are not allowed to use cell phones in school, unless it's during lunch or pass period.
Girls flag football gets underway at Oak Park High School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are part of a pilot program to get girls flag football in local high schools. Right now, North Kansas City is the only district taking part in it. The team from Oak Park High School can't wait to get started.
New roadwork impacts Lenexa drivers next week
Crews in Lenexa begin the next phase of work at Interstate-435 and 87th Street Parkway. On and off ramps will be closed starting Monday.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
Blue Valley parents worry new school bus schedule may cause kids to be late
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The school year is just beginning but some parents already have concerns about school bus schedule times. KMBC spoke to multiple parents in one blue valley neighborhood, who are worried their kids’ are just going to be late to school and get tardies if this new schedule stays the way it is.
Kansas City affordable housing plans face strong pushback at city hall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A proposal championed by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and opposed by tenants' rights groups to change criteria for developer tax incentives and define affordable housing will move forward to the full city council after a vote on Wednesday. Another proposal to reform the tax...
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Blue Springs City Council votes down proposed gated community
Leaders in Blue Springs voted down a huge housing development on Monday night. Going into Monday's city council meeting, a two-thirds vote was required to re-zone a piece of land.
Some Kansas City residents fed up with short-term rentals, house parties
Some Kansas City residents are speaking up: They don’t want short-term rentals like Airbnb in their neighborhoods any longer.
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on Northland location
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on a Northland location near Northeast 85th Terrace and Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway, hopes to open in 2023.
Investigators solve mysterious odor issue in Shawnee
Kansas environmental investigators determined a leaking fuel tank at a Shawnee gas station is the cause of a mysterious odor in the area.
KCMO passes housing ordinance despite pushback from KC Tenants
Organizers with KC Tenants, a city-wide tenant union, packed City Hall in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, urging city leaders to not sign off on a new housing ordinance.
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
Johnson County hand recount of abortion amendment vote expected to finish Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The actual recounting by hand of nearly 257,000 ballots is underway in Johnson County on the Amendment 2 abortion vote. The recount began Thursday afternoon after two-and-a-half days of sorting the ballots by 547 precincts. "My analogy of this is it's very much like painting...
KCI's pitch for nonstop flight to Europe includes untapped potential of Midwest
Kansas City's pitch to land a nonstop flight to Europe goes beyond the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport, which opens next year, and the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
KC receives huge federal grant to address issues of safety and equity caused by 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — James Gafford lives a couple of blocks east of 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri. Every day, rain or shine, he walks down Gregory Boulevard and crosses 71 Highway for various reasons. James went to the grocery store on Monday to pick up a couple...
