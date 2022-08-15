ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

What’s new for private schools in south KC

Notre Dame de Sion – Notre Dame de Sion, 10631 Wornall Rd., will be opening its newly constructed Science Atrium in September. Around 15,000 square feet of renovated space will allow for four science labs, a new entrance and STEM atrium as well as new publications lab, collaborative student spaces, and teacher workspace. The renovation will be a nice feature when the school hosts the International Schools Conference this spring, attracting students from all over the world, including England, Australia, Brazil, France. Sion students will also see an increase in international and intranational service trips in conjunction with St. Thomas More School.
Girls flag football gets underway at Oak Park High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are part of a pilot program to get girls flag football in local high schools. Right now, North Kansas City is the only district taking part in it. The team from Oak Park High School can't wait to get started.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
