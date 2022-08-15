Read full article on original website
A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams
If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
The Dream Center In Pittsfield Has Backpacks And More For Kids!
The Dream Center will be giving away backpacks that are filled with school supplies this weekend. This is open for all children returning to school from PreK through High School. It will be a fun-filled Back to School Giveaway Event at the Berkshire Dream Center on Sunday, August 21st at...
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
5 Reasons Why the Berkshires is the Place to be During the Fall
Residents of the Berkshires know that our county is quite the gem, that's why they live here. Others hear about Berkshire County from afar and after visiting and touring the area, fall in love with our culture and sights and as a result, make Berkshire County their new home or second home. Who could blame them? The Berkshires has something for everyone whether it's food, arts, music, theater, museums, beautiful natural bodies of water and the list goes on and on. Not to mention the people.
The North Adams Fall Foliage Parade Is Coming This Fall With Some Changes
I don't know about you but I am so excited for fall here, especially in North Adams!. This year the fall annual parade celebrates a fun theme honoring all your favorite holidays. We here at WUPE love to be a part of this event!. The theme this year means honoring...
This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!
There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
10 Things That May Shock People About Moving to The Berkshires
Every state is has its own unique set of things that only happen in their respective state, or region, for that matter. It has now been about two full weeks that I've been in The Berkshires and I've definitely picked up on some things in this particular region in western Massachusetts.
Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?
One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
From Harry Potter To Leaf Peeping Mt. Greylock Has Put Berkshire County On The Map
So many people enjoy Greylock Mountain pretty much all year long. There are so many things to do from camping, hiking, the scenery, Cross-country skiing, Hiking, Hunting, Mountain biking, Snowmobiling, Educational programs, and Leaf peeping. At 3,491 feet, Mount Greylock is the highest point here in Massachusetts. This wonderful area...
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
Here’s Why You Can’t Sign Below the Line on the Back of a Check
Berkshire County, do you remember checks? I know, nowadays it seems like people don't write or cash/deposit checks anymore but it still does happen from time to time. I receive checks from family members, particularly on Christmas and on my birthday. I guess I may be considered a little boring but there isn't too much I need these days but receiving cash or a check can definitely do the trick. I don't think anybody would turn down money, especially during these current times. If anything, I can use the money to fill up my tank or purchase groceries...lol.
Haddad Dealerships Fulfilling Classroom Wish Lists, Nominate a Berkshire County Teacher
Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before. The average public school teacher in Massachusetts spends between $750-$1000 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms. According to the nonprofit Adopt a Classroom, teachers across the country have an average annual classroom budget of $212, for the entire year. And, as any parent will tell you, this is on top of a long list of items students and their families are asked to provide as well. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out.
Whiskey City Returns to South Berkshire This Weekend for a Great Cause
There's one thing that can't be denied and that's the fact that Berkshire County loves Whiskey City, when we hold our Sounds of summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW, Tuesday nights in July and August, the community is extra excited about Whiskey City night. Whiskey City is always our biggest turnout with 500 plus people in attendance and they start arriving in droves early so they can get a good spot on the lawn.
Berkshires, Remember The Band Everclear? Big E Adds More Shows
Remember the alternative music movement that exploded in the 90s, Berkshire County? Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Radiohead, Smashing Pumpkins, Filter, Oasis, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Everclear...Yeah, Everclear. Remember those guys? "Father of Mine", "Santa Monica", "AM Radio", and "I Will Buy You A New Life"--GREAT songs. And guess...
An Amazing Drum Battle in Berkshire County Took Place on Aug. 9 (VIDEO)
Berkshire County has a plethora of talented musicians and each year our local radio stations host summer concert series events including Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, and Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington. Berkshire County residents love to come out to these concerts to watch, dance, and sing along with their favorite local bands.
What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)
Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
Recall Alert, Berkshire Parents! Does Your Child Drink This?
Just a word of caution to those in the beautiful Berkshires who have a child or children that like to drink Capri Sun juice drinks. I mean, what kid doesn't like Capri Sun? I remember drinking it when I was younger. According to a media statement from the Food and...
Bedard Brothers’ Justin Casey Preps To Iron The Josh Billings; Raising Money For Boston Children’s Hospital
Justin Casey may be my best bud here in Berkshire County, although I may not be his 😂. So, what do ya do when you're envious of someone? Make fun of them!. Citing that Casey's stride is simply longer than mine being the reason for his faster and faster run times is simply not true. But, you know what is true? He's been training. HARD.
MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds
You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
The Public Who Have Been On The Berkshire Flyer Give Their Input
How do people feel about the new Berkshire Flyer train? It seems like people who are coming to the Berkshires are saying the number one thing they want is more times so they can leave later and enjoy more of the Berkshires. Some other folks complained about spotty Wi-Fi and the same with cellphone service.
