ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams

If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
ADAMS, MA
WUPE

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

5 Reasons Why the Berkshires is the Place to be During the Fall

Residents of the Berkshires know that our county is quite the gem, that's why they live here. Others hear about Berkshire County from afar and after visiting and touring the area, fall in love with our culture and sights and as a result, make Berkshire County their new home or second home. Who could blame them? The Berkshires has something for everyone whether it's food, arts, music, theater, museums, beautiful natural bodies of water and the list goes on and on. Not to mention the people.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Are You Ready#Public Access Tv#Polka Music#Polish Picnic#The Lion S Club
WUPE

This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!

There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?

One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adams, MA
WUPE

Here’s Why You Can’t Sign Below the Line on the Back of a Check

Berkshire County, do you remember checks? I know, nowadays it seems like people don't write or cash/deposit checks anymore but it still does happen from time to time. I receive checks from family members, particularly on Christmas and on my birthday. I guess I may be considered a little boring but there isn't too much I need these days but receiving cash or a check can definitely do the trick. I don't think anybody would turn down money, especially during these current times. If anything, I can use the money to fill up my tank or purchase groceries...lol.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Haddad Dealerships Fulfilling Classroom Wish Lists, Nominate a Berkshire County Teacher

Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before. The average public school teacher in Massachusetts spends between $750-$1000 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms. According to the nonprofit Adopt a Classroom, teachers across the country have an average annual classroom budget of $212, for the entire year. And, as any parent will tell you, this is on top of a long list of items students and their families are asked to provide as well. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Whiskey City Returns to South Berkshire This Weekend for a Great Cause

There's one thing that can't be denied and that's the fact that Berkshire County loves Whiskey City, when we hold our Sounds of summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW, Tuesday nights in July and August, the community is extra excited about Whiskey City night. Whiskey City is always our biggest turnout with 500 plus people in attendance and they start arriving in droves early so they can get a good spot on the lawn.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WUPE

Berkshires, Remember The Band Everclear? Big E Adds More Shows

Remember the alternative music movement that exploded in the 90s, Berkshire County? Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Radiohead, Smashing Pumpkins, Filter, Oasis, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Everclear...Yeah, Everclear. Remember those guys? "Father of Mine", "Santa Monica", "AM Radio", and "I Will Buy You A New Life"--GREAT songs. And guess...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

An Amazing Drum Battle in Berkshire County Took Place on Aug. 9 (VIDEO)

Berkshire County has a plethora of talented musicians and each year our local radio stations host summer concert series events including Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, and Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington. Berkshire County residents love to come out to these concerts to watch, dance, and sing along with their favorite local bands.
WUPE

What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)

Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds

You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy