Jazz & Roots Festival makes downtown Springfield sing (Editorial)
Here was where Springfield had a chance to toot its own horn — literally — and hit all the right notes. In less than a decade, the Jazz & Roots Festival has become must-see (and must-hear) entertainment that perks up the late summer schedule and brings huge throngs of visitors to downtown Springfield. This year was no exception; in fact, with an expanded program, it was better than ever.
Lee Fields to drop new album in October
Soul singer Lee Fields will drop his first new album in three years, “Sentimental Fool” on Oct. 28. “Sentimental Fool” is the long-awaited follow-up to 2019′s “It Rains Love,” which he recorded with The Expressions. The new disc was produced by Bosco Mann, the founder of his new label, Daptone Records. “Sentimental Fool” features 12 tracks.
‘Taste of Northampton’ bringing food, drink and music to downtown Sept. 10
Come next month, Pioneer Valley residents will once again get a taste of Northampton. Or rather, a Taste of Northampton. Featuring food vendors and restaurants from across the city, beer and cider from local brewers, and live music, the “Taste” event that in its heyday drew throngs of people to the city center will make its triumphant return on Sept. 10.
Who’s got the blues: Local winery hosting jam-packed Blues Fest
BRIMFIELD – The Brimfield Winery will host its third annual Pioneer Valley Brimfield Blues Fest on Aug. 27 at 35 Main St. The concert features the James Montgomery Band with special guests Christine Ohlman, Barry Goudreau, the Uptown Horns, Cliff Goodwin & Shorty Billups, Brother Kerry and the Hoptones and Misty Blues.
Joel Bierwert of Northampton joins Peacock dating series ‘Love Island USA’
NORTHAMPTON — Joel Bierwert has landed on “Love Island USA.”. Bierwert entered the villa Tuesday night as one of the Peacock dating show’s surprise “bombshell” Islanders. The 27-year-old bodybuilder from Northampton works as a welder and fabricator. Among the “fun facts” offered about Bierwert:...
From Field of Dreams ... to a field of screams?
WESTFIELD – Field of Dreams is a 1989 American sports film which stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends. To some, Westfield’s Bullens football field right now is an absolute nightmare. “In communities that...
Hundreds gather outside to celebrate Worcester’s Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers’ Market
Hundreds of people from Worcester gathered in the Worcester Common on Thursday to eat food and listen to live music performances at the city’s annual Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers’ Market. Carol O’Malley and Laura Miller who were both long-time Worcester residents said they loved the Worcester...
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
WooSox notebook: Enmanuel Valdez, acquired in Christian Vázquez trade, brings power to Worcester lineup
WORCESTER -- The WooSox offense got a big boost at the trade deadline when the Red Sox acquired Enmanuel Valdez from the Astros. The 23-year-old is tearing it up this season, hitting .324/.406/1.016 in 92 games between Double A and Triple A this season. He got off to a hot start coming over from Houston in the Christian Vázquez deal around the trade deadline, homering in two of his first three games with the WooSox.
WooSox notebook: Patience at the plate pays off as the WooSox walk their way to walk-offs
WORCESTER -- One could call Worcester the “walk-off city” after the past couple of days at Polar Park. A day after Triston Casas lined a two-out single off the Worcester Wall in right to bring home Connor Wong and give the WooSox a 2-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings, Ryan Fitzgerald took the first pitch he saw from reliever Matt Cronin and lined a bases-loaded single up the middle to score Casas and treat the Polar Park crowd to its second walk-off win in as many days.
Jen’s Organics unveils all-new vegan brunch menu
SPRINGFIELD — Savory and sweet vegan chicken and waffles, hearty chickpea omelets, decadent pancakes, fresh fruit smoothies and ginger lemon refreshers were on another level at Level 5 Restaurant. Jenell Smith, owner of Jen’s Organics, recently launched an all-new vegan brunch menu at the restaurant and bar at 890...
Ryan Fitzgerald walks it off, Franchy Cordero goes deep twice as WooSox claw back from 8-2 deficit in the ‘best win of the year,’ topping Rochester, 9-8
WORCESTER -- The WooSox climbed back from a six-run deficit after three innings and walked it off for the second day in a row as Ryan Fitzgerald smacked a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning of a 9-8 win at Polar Park. Franchy Cordero went deep twice atop the Worcester...
Prominent bar in Chicopee gets a fresh new look
CHICOPEE – Cousins Mary Barcome and Melissa Hojnowski are the new owners of the Windsor Lounge, a small bar lounge located on 101 Main St. offering craft cocktails and beers, a selection of delicious muddled drinks with fresh fruit and nightly entertainment. Formally known as the Windsor Cafe, the place has been around for decades as an Irish sports bar.
Connor Paronto, John Mullen lead Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars past Midwest Plains, into LLWS Championship & more
Behind seven strong innings from starting pitcher Connor Paronto, which featured one run and three strikeouts, the Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars clinched a spot in the Little League World Series championship game following Thursday’s 6-1 win over the Midwest Plains Region. The New England Regional champions improved to...
Palmer fisherman wins $1M lottery from Northampton store
A man from Palmer, who enjoys fishing, is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.
Despite many obstacles, local racing star defies the odds
STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bryan Narducci is an inspiration, a bit of a walking miracle, he’s also a gifted racecar driver. “I practically died three times and now I’m here driving a racecar at 120 miles per hour. It’s just amazing,” Narducci said. It’s amazing, considering how Narducci’s story started. He was born 11 weeks […]
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill faces estimated 3-month closure following weekend fire
EASTHAMPTON - The owner of the Tavern on the Hill hopes the restaurant along Route 141 on Mount Tom, overlooking Easthampton, can recover from a weekend fire and will reopen within three months. Amy Guyette, owner and manager, said the fire, reported late Friday by a motorist passing by, caused...
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
