Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Jazz & Roots Festival makes downtown Springfield sing (Editorial)

Here was where Springfield had a chance to toot its own horn — literally — and hit all the right notes. In less than a decade, the Jazz & Roots Festival has become must-see (and must-hear) entertainment that perks up the late summer schedule and brings huge throngs of visitors to downtown Springfield. This year was no exception; in fact, with an expanded program, it was better than ever.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Lee Fields to drop new album in October

Soul singer Lee Fields will drop his first new album in three years, “Sentimental Fool” on Oct. 28. “Sentimental Fool” is the long-awaited follow-up to 2019′s “It Rains Love,” which he recorded with The Expressions. The new disc was produced by Bosco Mann, the founder of his new label, Daptone Records. “Sentimental Fool” features 12 tracks.
HAMDEN, CT
thereminder.com

Who’s got the blues: Local winery hosting jam-packed Blues Fest

BRIMFIELD – The Brimfield Winery will host its third annual Pioneer Valley Brimfield Blues Fest on Aug. 27 at 35 Main St. The concert features the James Montgomery Band with special guests Christine Ohlman, Barry Goudreau, the Uptown Horns, Cliff Goodwin & Shorty Billups, Brother Kerry and the Hoptones and Misty Blues.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Holyoke, MA
MassLive.com

From Field of Dreams ... to a field of screams?

WESTFIELD – Field of Dreams is a 1989 American sports film which stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends. To some, Westfield’s Bullens football field right now is an absolute nightmare. “In communities that...
WESTFIELD, MA
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Person
Kurt Vile
Person
J Mascis
MassLive.com

WooSox notebook: Enmanuel Valdez, acquired in Christian Vázquez trade, brings power to Worcester lineup

WORCESTER -- The WooSox offense got a big boost at the trade deadline when the Red Sox acquired Enmanuel Valdez from the Astros. The 23-year-old is tearing it up this season, hitting .324/.406/1.016 in 92 games between Double A and Triple A this season. He got off to a hot start coming over from Houston in the Christian Vázquez deal around the trade deadline, homering in two of his first three games with the WooSox.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

WooSox notebook: Patience at the plate pays off as the WooSox walk their way to walk-offs

WORCESTER -- One could call Worcester the “walk-off city” after the past couple of days at Polar Park. A day after Triston Casas lined a two-out single off the Worcester Wall in right to bring home Connor Wong and give the WooSox a 2-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings, Ryan Fitzgerald took the first pitch he saw from reliever Matt Cronin and lined a bases-loaded single up the middle to score Casas and treat the Polar Park crowd to its second walk-off win in as many days.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Jen’s Organics unveils all-new vegan brunch menu

SPRINGFIELD — Savory and sweet vegan chicken and waffles, hearty chickpea omelets, decadent pancakes, fresh fruit smoothies and ginger lemon refreshers were on another level at Level 5 Restaurant. Jenell Smith, owner of Jen’s Organics, recently launched an all-new vegan brunch menu at the restaurant and bar at 890...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Prominent bar in Chicopee gets a fresh new look

CHICOPEE – Cousins Mary Barcome and Melissa Hojnowski are the new owners of the Windsor Lounge, a small bar lounge located on 101 Main St. offering craft cocktails and beers, a selection of delicious muddled drinks with fresh fruit and nightly entertainment. Formally known as the Windsor Cafe, the place has been around for decades as an Irish sports bar.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Connor Paronto, John Mullen lead Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars past Midwest Plains, into LLWS Championship & more

Behind seven strong innings from starting pitcher Connor Paronto, which featured one run and three strikeouts, the Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars clinched a spot in the Little League World Series championship game following Thursday’s 6-1 win over the Midwest Plains Region. The New England Regional champions improved to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

Despite many obstacles, local racing star defies the odds

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bryan Narducci is an inspiration, a bit of a walking miracle, he’s also a gifted racecar driver. “I practically died three times and now I’m here driving a racecar at 120 miles per hour. It’s just amazing,” Narducci said. It’s amazing, considering how Narducci’s story started. He was born 11 weeks […]
STAFFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Live 95.9

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

