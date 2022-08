LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

LeBron James' two sons -- Bronny and Bryce -- are both currently playing games in Europe with the California Basketball Club (CBC) as part of the AXE Euro Tour.

During the second quarter of CBC's game against the U18 French Select team on Monday, Bronny went coast-to-coast and finished with a thunderous, one-handed slam dunk, posterizing the defender and sending social media into a frenzy.