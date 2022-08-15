ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves Enter Morris County Home, Find Keys And Nab Hyundai In Brazen Car Burglary: Police

Two thieves entered a Morris County home to find a set of keys and brazenly steal a car that was sitting in the driveway, authorities said.

The suspects entered an unlocked 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe parked in a driveway at a home on Sandy Hill Road in Chatham Township around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, local police said.

The suspects then entered the home through the garage door that had been left open and found the keys to the Santa Fe, police said.

The suspects fled in the stolen car and a Black Infinity QX6.

“Please remember to lock all vehicles and remove valuables including key fobs and garage door openers,” said Chatham Township Police.

