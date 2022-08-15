Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in Michigan
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5th
5 Things to Know About Skyy Moore
Man accused of masked robbery in Kalamazoo facing 17 felonies
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of shooting at police officers and attempting to rob a grocery store is facing 17 felony charges. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was arraigned Aug. 18 by Kalamazoo County District Court Judge Alisa Parker-LaGrone. He is charged with four felony counts of assault with...
Schurr defense seeks additional time, documents heading into Aug. 30 hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The team defending former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is requesting the preliminary examination scheduled for Aug. 30 be postponed for the second time. Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. His attorneys say two of the...
Prosecutor rests in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case after undercover FBI agent recalls secret trip to her house
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The prosecution rested Thursday, Aug. 18 in the trial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The prosecution rested after testimony from an undercover FBI agent with supposed access to explosives. Barry Croft Jr., 46, of Bear, Delaware, and Adam Fox,...
Court document: Man admitted shooting at shop owner, customer, officer
A man accused of opening fire during an attempted armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him has been charged with 17 criminal counts.
Grand Rapids wants racial discrimination charges against its police department thrown out
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is asking a judge to throw out the racial discrimination charges brought by the state’s civil rights watchdog against the city’s police department. Grand Rapids last week filed motions to dismiss the charges of alleged unequal treatment in public service on...
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
FBI pushed ‘hapless’ client into Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, attorney says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorney Christopher Gibbons, representing one of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said Thursday, Aug. 18, he believed the defense had shown that FBI agents and informants pushed the alleged scheme. He said that FBI special agent Jayson Chambers and FBI...
GR abortion clinic named in incident reports, complaints not investigated
The reports list subjects of complaints as "victims to society." Documents show that there were three incident reports in total.
Defense seeks GRPD training records in Lyoya murder case
The defense team for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya has requested the preliminary hearing be adjourned while it works to get more information from the police department.
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
Man convicted of fatal shooting in Kalamazoo apartment complex parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of murder in Kalamazoo County this week for a March 2020 killing. A jury on Aug. 15 convicted David Lawrence Barnes, of Kalamazoo, of one count of second-degree murder and felony firearms, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Barnes was convicted of the...
Lawyers object to limit on cross examination in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The attorneys for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer objected Wednesday, Aug. 17, to a judge’s order that limited time spent on cross examination. The order came after U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker had admonished attorneys for what he called...
Judge refuses to dismiss case against Grand Rapids officer who accidentally fired gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A misdemeanor trial against a Grand Rapids police officer who accidentally fired his gun is set for Sept. 1 after a judge declined to dismiss the case. A jury was picked last week for the trial of Gregory Bauer on a misdemeanor charge of carless discharge of a firearm causing property damage.
Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
Man accused in downtown Grand Rapids fatal shooting, waives preliminary hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of opening fire in June into a crowd of people in downtown Grand Rapids, killing one person and injuring three others, is heading to trial. Genesis Kevin-Xavier Lewis, 23, waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to Kent County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
Police arrest man accused of firing multiple shots, injuring another driver
WYOMING, MI – A Grand Rapids man was arrested after police said he fired multiple shots from his vehicle, injuring another driver, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Police responded to the 4100 block of Byron Center SW around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, after a shooting...
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled
City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
