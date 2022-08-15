Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Beach Beacon
Former USF star takes over as coach of Seminole High
SEMINOLE — When the 2022 high school football season starts, Seminole Warhawks new head coach Auggie Sanchez will call the plays from the sidelines. The Pinellas County native and former University of South Florida linebacker accepted the job after former head coach Chris Miller stepped down. Miller became an assistant coach and the director of football operations at American International College.
Jimmie Johnson surprises Tampa veteran with new car
TAMPA, Fla. — Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and online car retailer, Carvana, got together to surprise a veteran on Thursday with new wheels in Tampa. The unsuspected event caught Marine Corp. Veteran Barry Morgan completely off guard as he thought he was attending a meet and greet with Johnson to honor the local veteran community, Carvana said in a news release.
995qyk.com
Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video
This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
restaurantclicks.com
Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
marrymetampabay.com
Luxurious Outdoor Tented Sarasota Wedding | Powel Crosley Estate
Alyssa and Chris' luxurious waterfront Sarasota wedding featured romantic hues of soft peachy pinks and whites, tropical greenery, and a greenhouse-style tent adorned with climbing vines and Edison bulbs framing the night sky above. “I'd describe our wedding theme as a mix between classic and tropical. We chose it because...
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
floridaescape.com
The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida
If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
suncoastnews.com
Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies
Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
10NEWS
Meet the star country music duo pushing to legalize marijuana in Florida
DADE CITY, Fla. — Forty miles north of Tampa near a boulevard named in their honor, you can find the 150-acre working ranch that world-renowned country music duo the Bellamy Brothers call home. “It always stayed in the family, and it's been like a magnet through the years,” Howard...
fox35orlando.com
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
Our Favorite Restaurants for A Dunedin Date
Just west of Tampa sits the quaint little beach town of Dunedin. The historic, walkable downtown area is chock full of shops, breweries, and restaurants. There are tons of options for the perfect date night (or day!) from romantic, to casual, to waterfront. We’ve rounded up our favorite must-try restaurants in Dunedin for the ultimate foodie experience.
Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?
stock photo. Not the bowling alley in Auburndale, FloridaKarla Rivera on Unsplash. I have lived in Florida for a year now, and I have to say I have barely scratched the surface of what makes Florida such a sought-after state. There is so much to see and do here that it can be overwhelming, from Disney World down to a haunted bowling alley in a small city like Auburndale, Florida. That's right. There is an (apparently) haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida, and I need to find out more.
plantcityobserver.com
Local, nationally known artist passes away
Ruby Williams was recognized for paintings and agriculture. The art world lost one of its prominent painters, Ruby C. Williams when she passed away on Aug. 8 in Plant City. The Bealsville native was known for her bright-colored paintings of people, animals, and those that reflected her life as a farmer.
WATCH: Waterspout becomes short-lived tornado on Pinellas County beach
A waterspout that formed off the Pinellas County coast Wednesday afternoon turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach, kicking up sand and sending beachgoers running.
wild941.com
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
cltampa.com
Cappy’s Pizza in Seminole Heights has new owners, but you’ll probably recognize their faces
On April Fool’s Day, nearly 16 years after he opened Cappy’s, Scooter Gabel signed ownership of his Seminole Heights pizza spot over to new owners. But regulars will probably recognize their faces. Together, Marty Iglesias, Frank Cinerar and Kevin Coss have nearly 30 years of experience tossing pies...
Your Guide to Dining at International Plaza and Bay Street
International Plaza and Bay Street is a premiere shopping destination in Tampa and is known...
