'Game of Thrones' Star Peter Dinklage's HBO Movie Among HBO Max's Latest Cuts
Peter Dinklage's fans do not have long to watch one of his critically acclaimed performances outside Game of Thrones. My Dinner with Herve, in which he plays Fantasy Island star Herve Villechaize, is on the list of movies leaving HBO Max this week. My Dinner with Herve aired on HBO in October 2018 and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.
'Young Justice' Canceled: No Plans for Season 5, Report Says
Young Justice, the animated series featuring younger DC Comics heroes, is reportedly not coming back for a fifth season. The show had a dedicated fan base that kept the series alive after it was canceled for the first time in 2013, but they will not be enough to stop the onslaught of cust-cutting at Warner Bros. Discovery. The future of other DC Comics-inspired animated shows is also uncertain.
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
Divisive 'Selling Sunset' Star Leaves Series Ahead of New Seasons
Selling Sunset is going to have to find a new villain for Seasons 6 and 7. The divisive Christine Quinn is reportedly leaving the hit Netflix real estate series to focus on her other interests. Quinn, 33, had been part of the show since the beginning, but her feelings about the show have cooled in recent months.
HBO Max Axing Nearly 40 Titles, Including 20 Originals, This Week
Warner Bros. Discovery sent out a new list of titles leaving HBO Max this week, including many animated shows produced exclusively for the streaming platform. Some of them are not on DVD and Blu-ray, meaning that when they disappear from HBO Max, the work of hundreds of dedicated artists will suddenly be unavailable completely. This is the first time Warner Bros. Discovery gave a warning about original content leaving, as early departures weren't even noticed until fans couldn't find them.
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Targaryen Family Tree, Explained: From 'Game of Thrones,' 'House of the Dragon' and More
In just a few days, House of the Dragon will do what many Game of Thrones fans have been wanting for years – put all the focus squarely on House Targaryen. The enigmatic family of dragonriders obviously stands out, even in the rich and crowded world of Westeros. If you want a primer or a refresher before the new show, here's a quick tour of the Targaryen family tree.
Disney Movie Snatched by Netflix
Netflix now has a comic book adaptation in the works that has been planned for over a decade. While this might not seem like a headline to grab, the film only became a Netflix original after being dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, with the streamer looking to usher the project out of creative limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Netflix Orders Classic ABC Reality Series for Reboot
Netflix is developing a reboot of The Mole, the hit ABC reality series hosted by a pre-fame Anderson Cooper. The new version is expected to debut on the streamer this fall, reports Variety. The first season will run 10 episodes and feature players competing for a money prize, but their efforts are thwarted by a "mole" in the group.
Ryan Reynolds Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
One of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years later. In a surprise turn of events no one saw coming, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013 with Rotten Tomatoes citing it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Robert De Niro to Play Multiple Roles in New Gangster Movie 'Wise Guys'
The only thing better than one wise guy played by Robert De Niro is two. The actor is returning to the genre that made him a superstar with Wise Guys, a new project directed by Barry Levinson and written by Goodfellas writer Nicholas Pileggi. Levinson directed De Niro in Wag the Dog, Sleepers, What Just Happened and The Wizard of Lies.
Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Limiting Contact With Ex Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' split has not been an easy one. The two are fighting over custody arrangements of their two children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 – regarding where they will live. Wilde would like to be based in Los Angeles and potentially London, where her new beau Harry Styles resides. Sudeikis wants to live with his kids in Brooklyn. As a result of the contention, sources tell Entertainment Tonight that they are now trying to limit contact with each other while navigating the tense situation. "Jason and Olivia have a very awkward relationship," the source tells the entertainment outlet. "They try to limit any direct contact with each other, but they both want what's best for their kids. They are trying to sort out a manageable, stable, and healthy co-parenting routine and schedule for the sake of their children."
Jennette McCurdy Earns Praise From Another Nickelodeon Alum Due to Revealing Memoir
Since the release of iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, which details the complex relationship she had with her mother, the former child star has been getting critical acclaim from every angle. McCurdy's mother died of cancer in 2013 when the Sam & Cat star was 21. It would take McCurdy years of therapy and overcoming substance abuse and an eating disorder to face the harsh truth about her mother's control and desire for her to be a star. A friend and fellow Nickelodeon alum Josh Peck says McCurdy is the real most valuable player for pouring her soul into the book. "I think she is incredibly brave to tell her story and to be as honest as she is," the Drake & Josh alum told Page Six in an interview. "I think one of her great talents is her wit and how thoughtful she is, and as soon as I was able to pick up the book, I did because I really wanted to see the way she told her story."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Have Wedding Celebration This Weekend
A month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, the pair are set to hold a wedding celebration in Georgia. While they eloped the first time around, their friends and family are expected to be a part of their next celebration, per Page Six. Their Georgian celebration will reportedly take place at Affleck's estate in Riceboro.
Bob Odenkirk Has Emotional Message for 'Better Call Saul' Fans and Co-Workers Amid Series Finale
Bob Odenkirk is reaching out with a message of gratitude to Better Call Saul fans following the Breaking Bad spinoff's series finale, which aired Monday. The actor, who played the titular Saul Goodman, took to Twitter late Monday night with an emotional video as he bid farewell to the character he's embodied since 2009.
'Enola Holmes 2' First-Look Finds Teen Sleuth Teaming up With Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes
Enola Holmes is on the case again in the upcoming sequel to the hit Netflix film starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The streamer shared the first photos from the new film this week, promising a reunion between the Stranger Things star, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. Louis Partridge is also returning as Enola's love interest, Viscount Tewkesbury.
'The Black Phone' Director Scott Derrickson Reveals Ethan Hawke's Reaction to Iconic Horror Mask (Exclusive)
The Black Phone has entered the pantheon of iconic masked horror villains, with Ethan Hawke playing the devil-faced Grabber, in director Scott Derrickson's film adaptation of a Joe Hill short story. Recently, Derrickson — well known for films such as Sinister and Doctor Strange — opened up about the film to PopCulture.com. During the conversation, he shared exclusively with us just how Hawke reacted to seeing the Grabber masks for the first time.
